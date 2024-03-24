England squad for Belgium as Kane, Walker and Maguire return to clubs

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Harry Maguire and Harry Kane of England walk to a training session at St Georges Park on June 15, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire have left the England squad and returned to their clubs ahead of the Three Lions’ match against Belgium.

England lost 1-0 to Brazil on Saturday.

Bayern Munich’s Kane did not play in the match at Wembley and was ruled out of Tuesday’s clash with Belgium ahead of Sunday’s squad announcement.

Kyle Walker, City, went off injured while Maguire, United, has also withdrawn from training – the pair will return to their respective Manchester clubs.

Goalkeeper James Trafford has replaced Sam Johnstone, who also withdrew from the squad through injury.

Manchester City’s Rico Lewis has also been called up from the U21 squad.

Last week Bukayo Saka also left the squad.

England take on Belgium on Tuesday at Wembley as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare for this year’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

England squad for Belgium

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City) John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)