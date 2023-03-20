Rashford among TRIO of England stars out of Euro 2024 qualifiers

England trio Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the international squad set to play Italy and Ukraine due to injury.

The Manchester United striker Rashford picked up a knock in his side’s FA Cup win on Sunday, Chelsea midfielder Mount is recovering from an ankle injury and Newcastle goalkeeper Pope was injured last Friday.

“No further replacements are planned and 23 players arrived at St. George’s Park on Monday,” said an England statement.

Gareth Southgate’s side play the first of their two Euro 2024 qualifiers in this international break against Italy in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley Stadium three days later on Sunday evening.

The England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Fixtures

Italy vs England, Thursday 23 March, 7:45, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples.

England vs Ukraine, Sunday 26 March, 5:00, Wembley Stadium, London

Gareth Southgate’s side will also play Malta and North Macedonia across 10 matchdays.