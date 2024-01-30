Marcus Rashford hit with one of biggest fines in Premier League history

WIGAN, ENGLAND – JANUARY 8: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at DW Stadium on January 8, 2024 in Wigan, England. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford could return to the Manchester United team this week despite receiving one of the biggest club fines in Premier League history.

Rashford was reportedly sanctioned two weeks’ wages, totalling £650,000, following an alleged drinking session in Belfast that saw him miss training last Friday.

The England striker, 26, was subsequently dropped by United manager Erik ten Hag for the FA Cup fourth round tie at Newport County on Sunday, which they won 4-2.

But Rashford is now back in first-team training and in the frame for Thursday’s Premier League fixture at Wolves after United said he had shown contrition.

“Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions,” the club said in a statement on Monday night. “This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

Rashford’s fine eclipses the £400,000 Tottenham docked then-captain Harry Kane after he reported late for pre-season training, amid speculation of a move, in 2021.

Manchester City handed Carlos Tevez a record fine of £800,000, or four weeks’ wages, after he refused to come on as a substitute in 2011, although the sum was later halved.

Ten Hag has been reluctant to discuss Rashford’s missed training session, only saying at the weekend that it was an “internal matter”.

But the Dutchman previously publicly criticised the player’s “unacceptable” behaviour after he enjoyed a night out following the team’s defeat to rivals City earlier this season.

Rashford has endured an unhappy campaign at Old Trafford, scoring just four times compared with his 30-goal haul last season, which earned him a bumper new contract.

He spent two nights out drinking in Belfast, culminating in a tequila session, after heading to the city to visit a friend on Wednesday, according to the Sun.

Former United and England defender Gary Neville said Rashford was experienced enough to make better decisions about when to go out.

“I’ve always seen Marcus as being really responsible, a good professional and someone who works hard every single day,” Neville told BBC Breakfast.

“I know he’s going through a dip in form at this moment in time but it’s happened twice and it can sometimes become your personality if you’re not careful.

“He just needs to relax, calm down, choose when to go out and get back to playing football at the levels we know he can.”