Manchester United poach Omar Berrada from Manchester City in first major Ineos move

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe departs after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Manchester United have insisted that poaching former Manchester City chief Omar Berrada can help the Red Devils “re-establish” themselves as “a title-winning club”.

Berrada was serving as chief football operations officer for City Football Group – the parent management firm of City who run various clubs around the world – before resigning to make the move across Manchester and represents the first major acquisition of personnel for United since the Glazer family sold 25 per cent, and the rights to the day-to-day running, of the club to Ineos founder and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe agreed to purchase his stake in the iconic club, whom he has supported since he was a child, on Christmas Eve last year with the club already on the lookout for a new chief executive since Richard Arnold stepped aside in November. Head of legal, Patrick Stewart, has been performing the role on an interim basis.

Berrada had been at City for nearly a decade having previously held roles at Barcelona.

Manchester United: Performance at the heart

“Manchester United is pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as its new CEO,” a club statement said this weekend.

“The Club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do. Omar’s appointment represents the first step on this journey.

“As one of the most experienced football executives at the top of European football, Omar brings a wealth of football and commercial expertise, with a proven record of successful leadership and a passion to help lead change across the Club.

“He is currently serving as chief football operations officer for City Football Group overseeing 11 clubs across five continents and, prior to this, held senior roles at Barcelona.

“It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club. We are pleased that Omar will be joining us to help achieve that goal, so that, once again, United fans can see, in the words of Sir Matt Busby, the red flag flying high at the summit of English, European and world football.

“Omar’s start date will be confirmed in due course; in the meantime, Patrick Stewart will continue as interim CEO.”

Raided

Berrada resigned from his role at City Football Group ahead of the announcement with City stating: “The club understands his decision to look for a new challenge and he leaves with our thanks and best wishes.”

Berrada’s move, though, came out of the blue for many with Jean Claude Blanc – an Ineos representative on the United board – expected to take the role.

It is the first major signing for the Ratcliffe era at Manchester United with the club yet to sign a player in the January transfer window – albeit they recalled Charlie McNeill from his loan spell at Stevenage.

United have loaned the likes of Donny van de Beek to Frankfurt, Jadon Sancho to Dortmund and returned Sergio Reguilón to Tottenham – Brentford have since got their hands on the Spurs left-back.