Man United look to poach Southampton director of football

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and Hull City at Friends Provident St. Mary’s Stadium on February 20, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach for Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox as the club look to establish a new hierarchy off the pitch after the recent investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Ineos billionaire completed his purchase of just over 25 per cent of the club earlier this year after the deal was announced on Christmas Eve last year.

Since then he has poached Omar Berrada from Manchester City as the club’s new chief executive and are set to confirm Dan Ashworth as their sporting director ahead of next season – the former Newcastle United sporting director was placed on a lengthy gardening leave by the Magpies earlier this season.

The acquisition of Wilcox would see the Saints director of football take on a technical director role under sporting director-elect Ashworth.

Manchester Untied on the hunt

Southampton, according to Sky, are said to be angry with the approach at this time of the season, when the club – who lost 3-2 to Ipswich Town on Monday – are looking to be promoted.

Manchester United have offered an equivalent to a year of his salary as compensation.

Ratcliffe is understood to also be looking to fill a pathway role that would span Ineos’ footballing portfolio, which includes Nice in France and Lausanne in Switzerland.

Wilcox, who won the Premier League with Blackburn in 1995, worked with Berrada at Manchester City when Wilcox worked his way from coach to academy director over the course of a decade in the north west.

The 53-year-old Wilcox also made appearances for Leeds, Leicester City and Blackpool, and had three senior appearances for England.

He joined Southampton from Manchester City in 2023 and has been with the Saints for just nine months.

Next for Man United?

Man United next play on Thursday when they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League before matches against Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Man United then take on Coventry City in the FA Cup.