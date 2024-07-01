Manchester United finally land key hire after Premier League spening rules bite

Dan Ashworth has begin work at Manchester United after they agreed a deal with Newcastle United

Dan Ashworth has finally begun work as Manchester United sporting director following a four-month stand-off with Newcastle United over compensation.

Ashworth, who was previously at Brighton and Hove Albion and the England set-up, was placed on gardening leave in February after telling Newcastle he wanted to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to pay the £20m compensation demanded and Ashworth vowed to take his employer to a tribunal.

But negotiations in the last few days have broken the deadlock, reportedly aided by Newcastle’s need to balance the books before their financial year ended on Sunday.

The Tyneside outfit had been among a number of clubs at risk of breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules which limit teams to £105m in losses over three years.

Ashworth is the latest off-field recruit at United since billionaire Ineos boss Ratcliffe bought a 25 per cent stake and took over football matters in December.

Omar Berrada has also been lured from rivals Manchester City to become chief executive, while former City academy director Jason Wilcox will take up the same role after agreeing to join from Southampton.

United are also in talks with head coach Erik ten Hag over a new contract, despite considering sacking him and appointing Thomas Tuchel or Mauricio Pochettino.

Ten Hag, who won the FA Cup last season but finished eighth, 31 points behind champions City, has been backed with moves to hire more backroom staff including former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Ashworth, 53, played non-league football before embarking on a coaching career and made his name as technical director at West Bromwich Albion before joining the Football Association.

He is one of the figures credited with the success of the “England DNA” project designed to improve the fortunes of the national teams.