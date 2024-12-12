Papua New Guinea to join NRL in £301m ‘diplomacy deal’ against China funded by taxpayer

A team from Papua New Guinea will join Australian rugby league competition the NRL in a “diplomacy deal” that will cost the taxpayer £301m.

It is understood the deal is part of an Australian push to counteract increasing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific and follows Australian support for Pacific island rugby union teams participating in Super Rugby.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape announced the move on Thursday, describing it as the “world’s first sports diplomacy deal”.

Added Marape: “An NRL team for PNG is more than just sports – it is a national unification strategy.

“With our diverse cultures and people, rugby league can bring us together as one nation. At the same time, it strengthens the shared history and people-to-people links between PNG and Australia.”

NRL deal to cost a fortune

The deal is expected to cost £301m of taxpayer money over 10 years with the team from Papua New Guinea expected to join the NRL by 2028.

An in-principle agreement was reached with the NRL in May.

Both Australia and Papua New Guinea will partner with the Australian Rugby League Commission to help use sport as an influence in Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Fiji and Samoa.

“Partnering on rugby league is a genuine and powerful way of building lasting ties between our peoples and ensuring long-term development, social and economic outcomes for PNG and the Pacific,” Mr Albanese said.

“Our partnership will create new opportunities for girls’ and women’s rugby league across PNG and the Pacific, recognising the power of sports programmes in championing inclusion and improving gender equality.”

Players will receive tax incentives to move to the island and will live in a secure compound.

Australia and Papua New Guinea will co-host the 2026 Men’s Rugby League World Cup.

Added Albanese: “Rugby league is the number one sport in the Pacific.

“This new club will solidify rugby league’s role as the unifying language of our region.”