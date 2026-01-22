Prem Rugby signs free-to-air broadcast deal with ITV

Prem Rugby has extended its deal with ITV to keep England’s top flight league on free-to-air television.

The partnership will see the broadcaster show seven matches per season, including the final.

It continues a longstanding agreement between the two organisations, with every match each season also broadcast on TNT Sports.

The move solidifies the free-to-air ITV as a major host of rugby.

The broadcaster currently shares the rights for the Six Nations alongside the BBC while they are set to show the inaugural Nations Championship this year, ensuring all England matches between now and 2029 will be on free-to-air television.

Niall Sloane, director of ITV Sport, said: “The Prem serves up world-class rugby and the extension of our current deal means ITV continues to deliver free-to-air rugby for audiences in the UK, adding to our already expanding rugby portfolio.”

Added Ollie Lewis of Prem Rugby: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with ITV, which is now into its fifth year.

“Giving fans of Prem Rugby free-to-air access across the season, alongside the Six Nations, is the perfect blend to showcase the stars of our league to wider audiences.”

Prem Rugby next steps?

The agreement could oversee a new era for Prem Rugby, with a vote on potential franchising due before the end of this season.

Clubs are set to back the move, which could ringfence Prem Rugby for a number of years and separate England’s top flight from the remainder of the pyramid.

Last year’s Prem Rugby final – between Bath Rugby and Leicester Tigers – saw an audience of 1.3m across both ITV and TNT Sports, and an audience share of around 16.5 per cent.

The Prem returns this weekend after a two-week hiatus as a result of the Investec Champions Cup, before the English top flight takes another break for the Six Nations.