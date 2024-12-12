More tickets sold for women’s football than rugby league in 2024

Booming interest in women’s football has seen it overtake rugby league for tickets sold in the UK this year, according to new data from agency Two Circles.

More than 2.1m fans attended women’s football matches, a 38 per cent increase year-on-year, the 2024 Attendance Review from the sports and entertainment marketing business reveals.

That number puts the women’s game behind only men’s football, rugby union, cricket and horse racing for attendances and follows a period of sustained growth.

The recent success of the Lionesses and greater media coverage has been credited with fuelling the increased awareness of and interest in women’s football.

This year the Women’s Super League uncoupled from the Football Association to be managed by its own dedicated organisation, Women’s Professional Leagues Limited.

Since then it has announced another record-breaking round of broadcast contracts and renewed its title sponsorship deal with long-term supporter Barclays.

Two Circles, a marketing business specialising in the sports and entertainment industry, also reports that demand for live events has proved resilient to the cost of living crisis.

Total sport attendances have reached 77.7m in the UK this year, representing a 27 per cent increase over a 10-year period.

While two thirds of consumers report spending less on eating out and cinema takings are down 20 per cent on pre-pandemic levels, sport has continued to buck the wider trend.

“It’s no surprise to us that sport continues to flourish, despite the economic challenges the UK is facing,” said Two Circles co-founder and CEO Gareth Balch.

“We know that there is a huge opportunity for organisations that evolve and grow in line with the ever-increasing demand for live experiences.

“The winners will be those who understand their fans best, and focus on creating better experiences for them, along with the creation of new formats, like The Hundred, which can engage both existing and new audiences.

“Capitalising on major events also plays a big part, as we have seen with the growth of women’s football following the Uefa Women’s Euros in 2022, and we are excited to see the impact hosting a home Women’s Rugby World Cup next summer can have for the UK as well.”