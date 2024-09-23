Women’s Super League scores bumper new Barclays deal in win for new regime

Barclays has extended its title sponsorship of the Women’s Super League (WSL) until 2028

The Women’s Super League has secured a major boost after Barclays renewed its title sponsorship of the WSL and Championship on improved terms.

Under the new deal Barclays says it has doubled its investment until 2028. Reports suggest the bank has committed £15m a year, starting from next season, in what is the biggest agreement in women’s domestic football.

The contract is the WSL’s first notable deal since it decoupled from the Football Association and came under the management of a new company, Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), this summer.

“I speak for all my colleagues when I say how proud we are to be continuing our sponsorship of football,” said Tom Corbett, Group Head of Sponsorship at Barclays.

“This latest agreement solidifies our long-term commitment to supporting the game at every level and creating opportunities for everyone to benefit from it.”

The deal underlines the WSL’s status as the most high-profile women’s domestic league and comes after its new season kicked off on Friday.

It extends the bank’s sponsorship of the competition to nine years and comes as the bank also commits funds to the FA’s girls’ football programme until 2028.

“We constantly talk about the sustainability of women’s football and the need for increased investment and long-term partners to truly accelerate the growth,” said ambassador Ian Wright.

“Barclays are once again leading the way with their commitment. This investment is exactly what’s needed to not only continue the growth but to ensure the game is sustainable for future generations.”

The next task for the WSL management, led by former Citi and Nike chief Nikki Doucet, is to renew its world-leading media rights contracts.

Separately, Barclays has also extended its contract as banking partner of the men’s Premier League until 2029.