Hundred: Barclays replaces Tyrrells as London Spirit front-of-shirt sponsor

Banking giant Barclays has replaced Tyrrells crisps as the front-of-shirt sponsor of Hundred franchise London Spirit as new investors flex their new-found power.

The upmarket crisp’s parent firm KP Snacks signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the eight Hundred franchises, using brands such as Hula Hoops and Butterkist to occupy prime advertising real estate.

But investment into the franchises, following a frenzied auction process in 2025, and the removal as cricket’s governing body, the England and Wales Cricket Board, as an investor has given host countries and their new overseas shareholders the opportunity to chase their commercial preferences.

Barclays will become the principal partner of Hundred franchise London Spirit, owned by a conglomerate of tech titans and the Marylebone Cricket Club – the MCC and Barclays partnered last January.

Spirit will join brands such as Wimbledon and the WSL in the Barclays sporting portfolio.

Lord’s based London Spirit saw a 49 per cent minority stake sold to a group of self-described Tech Titans for £145m in last year’s auction.

Julian Metherell, chair of London Spirit, said: “I am delighted that Barclays will be partnering with London Spirit. The bank has substantial experience in sports partnerships – testified by their success in football and tennis – and has developed a great relationship with MCC and Lord’s that is further strengthened by this agreement.”

The deal, Barclays says, will help “drive the team’s growth and inclusivity”. KP Snacks’ Tyrrells branding will shift to the sleeve of the team’s new kit, which is understood to include an eggs and bacon colourway inclusion in a nod to the MCC’s logo.

Barclays group chief C.S Venkatakrishnan said: “This marks another milestone for Barclays as we expand our presence at Lord’s by becoming principal partner of London Spirit. We are proud to broaden and deepen the fan base of the game through our partnerships with the MCC Foundation and Lord’s, the world’s most iconic cricket ground.”