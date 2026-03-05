Harry Kane-endorsed Skechers to sponsor Tom Brady-backed cricket team

Skechers has become main sponsor of The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix

Harry Kane-endorsed footwear brand Skechers is expanding into cricket as the main sponsor of the Tom Brady-backed Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix.

Skechers will replace Butterkist in the prime front-of-shirt position for the men’s and women’s Birmingham Phoenix teams as The Hundred enters a new era this year.

Following the acquisition of stakes in all eight franchises by overseas investors, teams have been freed to negotiate their own shirt sponsorships and kit deals for 2026 and beyond.

Birmingham Phoenix are part-owned by Knighthead Capital, the US group which owns Birmingham City FC and counts NFL legend Brady among its minority shareholders.

“Skechers is one of the most instantly recognisable brands in the world and we are thrilled to welcome them to Birmingham Phoenix,” said chief executive Stuart Cain.

“Their approach to innovation and excellence fits perfectly with our ethos and that’s exactly what we were looking for in a lead partner – someone who aligns with our values and ambition.”

How Skechers broke into professional sport

The move is Skechers’ latest to establish itself in professional sport, having built its growth into the world’s third biggest shoe maker on lifestyle and comfort.

The US-based brand, acquired by private equity firm 3G Capital for more than $9bn last year, signed high-profile deals with England captain Kane and NBA superstar Joel Embiid in 2024 as the brand expanded into football and basketball and this year launched a cricket range.

“Throughout the past three years, we’ve ventured deeper into the world of performance sport – including cricket,” said Richard Parker, managing director for Skechers UK & Ireland.

“Involvement with a competition and franchise of the calibre of The Hundred and Birmingham Phoenix shows our intent in the elite level sport.”

Birmingham Phoenix’s Skechers deal replaces a Hundred-wide partnership with KP Snacks that saw brands including Butterkist, Skips and Pom-Bear appear on teams’ shirts for the first five seasons of the family-friendly white-ball cricket competition.