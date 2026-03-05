Exclusive: ‘Punchy’ £2.5m crowdfund to value Kane-backed Reflo at £25m

A “punchy” £2.5m crowdfund launched by Reflo will value the firm at £25m

A “punchy” £2.5m crowdfunding round launched by Reflo, the apparel brand backed by footballers Harry Kane and Phil Jones, will value the sustainable sportswear firm at £25m, co-founder Rory MacFadyen has told City AM.

The brand, which boasts the likes of England striker Kane and Formula 1 team Williams within its client roster, has announced the fund raise, which follows a Series A round last year and an initial £1m seed round in 2024.

“Brands that thrive at the moment are those who have the closest engagement and connection with their customers,” MacFadyen said ahead of the launch on Crowdcube, “and I think a crowdfund is the perfect way to do that.

“We think it’s punchy but we’re a brand that always thinks punchy and always looks at the bigger opportunity. We definitely think it’s achievable when we look at what we have in terms of assets and the growth that we’ve had as a business.”

Reflo worth £25m?

Reflo was founded in 2021 by MacFadyen and Peter Philippou and, five years on, operates at a 60 per cent gross margin.

It has helped the brand expand into well-known partnerships with Forest Green Rovers and Luton Town, as well as agreements across golf and motorsport.

“We’ll definitely be leveraging that and working with our investor base to push it out,” MacFadyen added.

“It’s not just the likes of Phil Jones or Harry Kane who invested previously. We continually get people approaching us – from small-scale people, who might be interested in putting a few hundred or a few thousand in, all the way up to other athletes that we come across in day-to-day life.

“For people to see that there are top-tier athletes or former athletes involved definitely helps build some credibility, and we’ll be leaning on those guys to help push and spread the message out far and wide.”

The firm will continue to operate across three revenue pillars following the crowdfund: the brand itself and its direct-to-consumer operation; a sustainable kits for elite teams service; and its corporate B2B apparel.

Philippou said: “We make our lives harder by doing things properly. Cleaner materials, responsible manufacturing, better design. It proves sustainability and profitability can co-exist. This raise is about scaling that model globally.”