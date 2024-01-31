Reflo interview: Harry Kane deal can make our brand a behemoth

Harry Kane can help sustainable sportswear brand Reflo become a business behemoth, according to the firm’s co-founder, after the England captain became the third largest shareholder in the company.

Harry Kane can help sustainable sportswear brand Reflo become a business behemoth, according to the firm’s co-founder, after the England captain became the third largest shareholder in the company.

The Bayern Munich striker is one of a number of sporting names, including golfers Tiger Woods and Jason Day, to split with Nike in the past 12 months.

Kane confirmed a boot deal with footwear brand Skechers in August and has today partnered with Reflo as part of a funding round that has seen the firm raise almost £1m. The round reportedly valued the business at more than £10m.

Kane values

Kane said: “I want to invest in a company and brand that connects with my own values around a more sustainable future, and ensuring a world where golf performance and sustainability can co-exist makes me very excited.

“Hearing what Reflo have planned shows me they have ambitious growth targets to help make sustainability and golf performance as prominent as possible and I can’t wait to be a part of this.”

Reflo focuses on sustainability, and its products are almost entirely made from recycled plastic.

Kane first wore the stash in 2022 at celebrity golf event Icons Series and has now cemented his connection with a brand that has a partnership in place with the PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open. Reflo is also in talks with golf majors and electric racing series E1 and Formula E.

Humbled

Co-founder Rory MacFadyen told City A.M.: “The funding round closed at the end of last year and we were humbled by the amount of approaches we had.

“We were oversubscribed and we have had to say to some to look towards the [next round] Series A funding we are running at the end of 2024.

“I like to think people see the passion and desire to change and disrupt an industry.

“The impact of Harry will help us go from being more of a niche brand to a more established brand. I don’t think overnight we will turn into a behemoth but he will help us get in front of a lot of people.

“I hope it will push us more into the realms of public consciousness.”

Reflo is understood to be targeting iconic golf clubhouses and high end department stores.

The founders are based in Dubai and will also see their partnership extend to the Bloomberg Square Mile Relay.

“Athletes are bombarded with brand deals,” MacFadyen added. “The big players can throw huge amounts of cash at them but us and other brands can bring people in to be part of that growth story and that is worth more than just money for a lot of people.”