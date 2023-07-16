Harry Kane wants to join us, says Bayern Munich president

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is wanted by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich chiefs are increasingly confident of signing England captain Harry Kane despite seeing two offers rejected by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bundesliga champions held negotiations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy last week and have also had talks with Kane’s camp.

Tottenham dismissed a second bid of £68m last week but Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness says the striker wants to join them.

“Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and if it stays, then we’ll get him, because Tottenham will have to buckle,” Hoeness told German media.

Bayern have been encouraged by Tottenham’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and Kane’s contract status – he can leave for free when his deal runs out next summer.

But Spurs chief Levy could hold the club’s all-time record goalscorer, 29, to his final year in the knowledge that his contribution will likely be impossible to replace.

“He wants to play internationally [in Europe] and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe,” Hoeness added.

“What we all like: his advisers are also very pleasant in this case. Up to now, the father and the brother [Kane’s agent] have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that’s OK.

“Levy is clever, he doesn’t name a number. First we have to get him to name a number. Of course he plays for time. I think he’s a savvy, super professional, I appreciate him a lot.”

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have also been credited with interest in Kane.

He was part of the Tottenham squad that flew out to Australia on Friday for a pre-season friendly against West Ham United in Perth on Tuesday.

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said last week that he would attempt to persuade England’s record goalscorer to stay in north London.