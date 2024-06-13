Where to watch Euro 2024 in London, from Boxpark to Flat Iron Square

Gareth Southgate has announced his provisional team – no Rashford! – and it’s full steam ahead to Euro 2024. With only weeks remaining until the opening match, Germany vs Scotland on 14 June, it’s time to start planning where you’re going to camp out to catch the big games. Here are our tips for where to watch Euro 2024 to make sure you see the action surrounded by fellow enjoyers of the Three Lions.

Flat Iron Square

The newly reopened Flat Iron Square is a great space to watch big sports events, with food far above your usual pie and chips and a huge screen to gather beneath. Located just south of London Bridge, it’s a brilliant central location for fans meeting up from across the city. It’s free to book tables but it’s worth doing so nice and early to avoid disappointment. If you’re looking for where to watch Euro 2024, look no further.

• Visit the website here

Greenwich Fan Park

The closest to an official fanpark for the Euros in London are the huge spaces operated by For the Fans (4TF), where thousands will congregate under massive screens to cheer on the lads. There are spaces in Greenwich and Dalston and given the option we’d go for the former. Studio 338 describes itself as an “Ibiza-style mega-club” with a square footage you can only find on the outer reaches of the city centre.

Each match will have “special guests”, including Paul Robinson, Carlton Cole and – a leftfield choice given his questionable output since retiring – Matthew Le Tissier.

• Tickets cost from £10; Visit the website here

Pop Brixton

Pop Brixton, the street food and drink market, is installing four high-definition screens for the 2024 Euros. Booking is already open online for all the big games, so book now to guarantee a space. There’s a great selection of street food and drinks, and tables will be available an hour before kick-off so you can bed in with a frosty one before the big kick-off.

• Visit the website here

Brigadiers

If the big sports bars and rowdy spots get too much, head down to Brigadiers in Bloomberg Arcade. The Indian barbecue restaurant is renowned for its food but it will be showing Euro 2024 while offering specialist menus. For the England games they will have a special four-course Feast Menu (£80 per person) will be available which includes a selection of the restaurant’s signature dishes such as Chinese Chilli Paneer Lettuce Cups and Achari Beef Short Rib.

Battersea Brewery

If you’re out west – or still haven’t checked out the new Battersea Power Station development – book a table at Battersea Brewery. Tables are available to book now for all the big fixtures, and there’s in-house brews to celebrate (or commiserate) with, as well as a range of British pub classics to keep you full. The historic power station is nearby if you fancy a wander around the new shopping centre and restaurant complex beforehand. The question of where to watch Euro 2024 has been answered.

• Visit the website here

Boxpark

And there’s always the good old faithful Boxpark, which is a tried and tested venue for football shenanigans, Check out the Wembley one to feel even closer to the England team. And pray it doesn’t go to penalties.

• Visit the website here