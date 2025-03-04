Wembley, Spurs and Arsenal in line host NRL rugby league opener

Australian rugby league the NRL could move its season opener to London by the end of the decade, according to reports Down Under.

The globe’s dominant rugby league competition has a deal in place to host matches in Las Vegas until 2028, but could see a shift in location after that agreement comes to a close.

London’s 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,000) and Emirates Stadium (60,000) have all been touted as potential host venues, reported the Sydney Morning Herald this week.

The main issue would be time difference, with Sydney 11 hours ahead of London in March, but the shift to London could open up new European revenue streams, with the NRL previously expressing an interest in purchasing its English equivalent, Super League.

Wembley to lead the way?

In Las Vegas last weekend Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves opened a four-match festival of rugby on behalf of Super League before a women’s Ashes fixture between England and Australia women, and two NRL games involving the Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sutherland-Sharks.

It was the second most watched Sky Sports rugby league broadcast on record and has been seen as a positive step for rugby league in England.

The news also follows reports that Wembley will host rugby league’s first Ashes Test between England and Australia in 20 years.

The home of English football, alongside Premier League club Everton’s new stadium in Bramley-Moore Dock and Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley fortress, are set to stage the three-Test series this summer, after it was moved from Australia.

Wembley has a long association with hosting rugby league while the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium staged the 2022 Challenge Cup final.

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium hosted the 2022 Rugby League World Cup semi-final between England and Samoa, in which the Pacific Island won 27-26 in north London.