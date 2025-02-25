London Broncos’ future at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane uncertain

Rugby league club London Broncos’ future at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane has descended into uncertainty after the former Super League team chose to activate a break clause in their contract.

Rugby league club London Broncos’ future at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane has descended into uncertainty after the former Super League team chose to activate a break clause in their contract.

London Broncos, the only England-based club south of Widnes and Sheffield in the top two divisions of rugby league, have played at Plough Lane in south west London since 2022 as part of a long-term agreement.

But the team, who are looking for new ownership having been relegated from the Super League to the Championship last season, have activated a break clause in their contract and are now negotiating a yearly rolling agreement.

Speaking at a Wimbledon “Meet The Club Board” meeting on Monday evening, Dons managing director James Woodroof said: “We were in a long-term agreement with London Broncos which had a break clause that has been broken. That agreement ends in April of this year.

“They’re a key commercial partner of ours. It does represent a significant revenue line for this football club. We’ve got a good working relationship with them and long may that continue.

“We will, subject to negotiations, switch to a year-by-year contract, rather than being tied in for a huge period of time, which was the original deal. So hopefully it is going to be a rolling one-year deal.”

Broncos key partner

Woodroof admitted that the Broncos contribute a significant portion of the £600,000 commercial revenue Wimbledon made last season from non-Dons activities, which includes filming days and event space hires.

“The fact that they have been relegated to the Championship means we trigger a much lower payment,” added Woodroof. “Without going into details, that’s a hit to us.”

City AM reported this month that London Broncos’ ownership remains in serious doubt despite NRL side Brisbane Broncos holding talks with the club surrounding a potential takeover and the Australian rugby league potentially touting a minority investment.

Mick Buckley, AFC Wimbledon Board Chair, said that London Irish – recently purchased by a consortium including former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan – hadn’t signed a deal to play at Plough Lane, despite rumours, adding that it is just speculation at this point.