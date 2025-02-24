Pubs and bars to go into extra time if Lionesses score at Women’s Euros

The Lionesses can boost pubs and bars during Women’s Euro 2025

Pubs are set to be allowed to stay open until 1am if the Lionesses reach the latter stages of the Women’s Euros this summer.

The Home Office wants to push back closing time at pubs and bars by two hours if England make it to the semi-finals or final of Women’s Euro 2025.

The Lionesses are among the favourites, having won the tournament for the first time when it was held on home soil three years ago.

“The Lionesses showed us in 2022 what it means to bring football home, and now we want to make sure the whole nation can come together again to cheer on our teams,” said policing minister Dame Diana Johnson.

“These plans will help our pubs and bars stay open longer if England or Wales make it to the final stages, allowing friends and families to celebrate together and providing a welcome boost to our hospitality industry.”

Pubs enjoyed bumper sales last summer when England’s men reached the final of Euro 2024. Spending was up 11 per cent year on year, while sales tripled on the day of the final, where England lost 2-1 to Spain.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has the power to extend pub licensing hours for occasions deemed to be of “exceptional international, national or local significance”.

The government will hold a four-week consultation to gather views from the public, licensing authorities and hospitality industry before the plans are confirmed.

Lionesses can provide boost for pubs and bars

“We welcome the government’s proposal to extend pub and bar licensing hours during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025,” said Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Kill.

“This is a crucial opportunity for the hospitality sector at a time when many businesses continue to navigate financial challenges.

“The extension of trading hours from 11pm to 1am during key matches will provide a much-needed economic boost, allowing venues to capitalise on increased footfall and create a vibrant atmosphere for fans to come together and celebrate.”

The Lionesses have been drawn in Group D alongside France, Wales and the Netherlands for the tournament in Switzerland. They must finish in the top two and win their quarter-final to reach the last four.

England’s semi-final would be played at the UK pub-friendly time of 8pm on either Tuesday 22 or Wednesday 23 July. The final is scheduled for 5pm on Sunday 27 July.

“The exponential growth in the popularity of women’s football presents an incredible moment for both the sport and the night-time economy,” Kill added.

“The success of the Lionesses in recent years has inspired a new generation of supporters, and it is only right that we embrace this enthusiasm by ensuring fans have the opportunity to enjoy the matches in social settings.

“This initiative not only benefits businesses but strengthens community spirit, reinforcing the importance of pubs and bars as social and cultural hubs.”