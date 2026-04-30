London music venues to open for World Cup as pubs face last orders

Music venues are making the most of early pub closures during the Fifa World Cup

Some of London’s top music venues are making the most of early pub closures during the Fifa World Cup by opening up their doors during the football.

Outernet, Electric Brixton and Colour Factory are opening their doors for England and Scotland matches – as well as a number of knockout ties – during this summer’s World Cup while many of the capital’s boozers will be forced to shut their doors.

Late kick-offs at the event – co-hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico – will see matches run past the weekday 11pm closure time of many pubs.

The government has vowed to extend opening times for pubs should England or Scotland reach the knockout stages of the world cup but music venues are elbowing their way onto the scene, opening their doors for fans in what is being described as “Kick Off Club”.

Organiser Charlie Holden told City AM: “Kick Off Club will maximise our venue’s late licences.

“We are turning every match into a full-length experience that keeps the energy high from before kick off to long after the final whistle.

“From London’s largest indoor screen at Here, Outernet to the warehouse feel of Colour Factory with its 90s rave-energy theme and a bold Britpop atmosphere at Electric Brixton, each space offers a distinct and immersive way to experience the game.”

World Cup – coming home?

Home Nations interest in the Fifa World Cup kicks off with Scotland’s match against Haiti – with a 2am kick-off time lending itself to Scottish First Minister John Swinney pledging a bank holiday for the following Monday.

The Scots then take on Morocco and Brazil, each with 11pm kick-off times.

England get underway against Croatia with a 9pm kick-off time with the same timeframe replicated for their second game against Ghana.

Thomas Tuchel’s side conclude their group phase against Panama with a 10pm kick-off.