2026 World Cup prize money boosted as Fifa counts on $11bn revenue bonanza

World Cup prize money has almost doubled from the 2022 tournament

Fifa has topped up prize money for the 2026 World Cup after teams raised concerns about the cost of competing in a tournament that spans the US, Canada and Mexico.

Football’s world governing body has approved an increase in total payouts from the $727m it announced in December to $871m, raising the guaranteed sum for each participating nation from by $2m to $12.5m.

This summer’s World Cup is set to be the biggest ever, with the number of teams increasing from 32 to 48, the volume of games rising from 64 to 104 and three countries co-hosting for the first time. The tournament is expected to generate $11bn for Fifa.

“Given the commercial success of Fifa flagship men’s tournament, the Fifa Council agreed to increase the resources to be distributed to all 48 participating teams by a further 15 per cent, totalling $871m,” the governing body said.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino added: “Fifa is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our Member Associations in an unprecedented way. This is one more example of how Fifa’s resources are reinvested back into the game.”

World Cup prize money doubles in four years

The unprecedented scale and breadth of the 2026 World Cup had reportedly led to grumbling among some nations that participating could actually cost them money, given the expense of travel and accommodation in North America.

Fifa, meanwhile, is set for a commercial bonanza from sales of sponsorship deals and match tickets, the latter of which has prompted widespread outcry over the use of dynamic pricing and a secondary market.

The total prize pot for the 2026 World Cup is almost double the $440m on offer at the last tournament in Qatar four years ago.

Infantino’s remuneration as Fifa president has increased from $1.5m a year when he took office a decade ago to $6m, including bonuses, last year.

The World Cup is due to begin on 11 June in Mexico City and conclude with the final in New Jersey on 19 July.