Stephen Fry launches £100k lawsuit against tech conference over fall

Stephen Fry Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images

Stephen Fry is suing the organisers of tech conference CogX Festival after falling off the stage at the O2 Arena in London and breaking his leg, pelvis, and ribs.

Filed in the High Court, the 68-year-old actor and comedian is alleging in his £100,000 claim that the accident, which happened in 2023, was caused by “negligence” from CogX Festival and the event organiser, Blonstein Events.

Fry, represented by law firm Fieldfisher, is claiming the organisers failed to make sure the stage and area backstage were “safe, adequately lit and properly protected to prevent a fall from height”.

‘Very unfortunate’ court proceedings

Fieldfisher partner Keith Barrett confirmed that Fry is seeking damages for “personal injuries sustained and consequential losses” arising from the accident.

“It’s very unfortunate that court proceedings were necessary, but the defendants do not accept Sir Stephen’s account of events, and we have had to ask the court to determine who is responsible for his injury and losses,” Barrett said in a press statement.

This comes after Fry spoke to Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio in December 2023, saying he bowed after delivering a lecture to the audience and “didn’t realise” he was about to walk off a part of the stage, where there was nothing, just a 6ft drop onto concrete.

Fry had been at the conference delivering a speech on the impact of AI before he fell onto the concrete.

CogX said in a press statement it was “deeply concerned about the incident”, adding it sends Fry “their best wishes for a full recovery”.