Olympics and Euros fuel spike in pub and bar spending

Sporting events such as the 2024 Euros and Olympics led to an increase in spending across Britain’s bars and pubs, new data has revealed.

Individual spending at bard and pubs rose by 11 per cent compared to last summer as Brits flocked to their local boozers to take in the summer of sport.

The number of transactions went up by nine per cent, according to data by Dojo, despite the cost of living crisis.

The news will be welcomed by the hospitality sector given the sharp increase in the number of haunts closing in the last two years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jon Knott, head of research and market insights at Dojo said: “This year’s summer of sport has given a needed boost to the UK’s hospitality sector as people have met with friends and family to support their favourite teams, athletes and most importantly, high street venues.

“It’s fantastic to see people making the most of the summer of sport and enjoying the experiences our pubs, bars, and restaurants have to offer.”

Pubs and bars across the country will also hope to cash in on the good weather as the Premier League got underway at the weekend.

And with a new and improved broadcast deal between Sky, the Championship, League 1 and League 2, there will be more live sport to be shown.