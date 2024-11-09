Premier League in Jersey? If the Springboks went, anyone could

Jersey played hosts to South Africa’s Springboks earlier this month with the world champions following in the footsteps of the Lions and England in picking the Channel Islands as a training location. But why are the facilities so popular?

“I am never washing my hands again,” exclaimed a youngster after a high five with Rugby World Cup winning Springbok prop Vincent Koch.

On a chilly Thursday morning on one of Jersey RFU’s out pitches was 50 or so kids going about a usual half-term rugby camp.

Watching on, and eventually taking part, were a number of South Africa’s rugby team; up in Europe for the Autumn Nations Series, which begins this weekend against Scotland.

And while Scotland, England and Wales will undoubtedly pose a fiercer test for the back-to-back world champions, they were out-stepped by a bunch of zippy wannabes in a game of British Bulldogs.

Finding their way to Jersey

The Springboks were supposed to be playing the Barbarians this month but that game was canned. But Jersey has become a hub for the global rugby elite; the British and Irish Lions and England have trained here, away from prying eyes and with top facilities on the doorstep. So, when that game was called off, arrangements were made to head to the Channel Islands.

Whether it was over some Jersey oysters at restaurant Upstairs or at El Tico on the bay, one name continually came up. Ben Harvey.

The former coach has developed the Strive facility that has become so central to rugby teams choosing the Crown Dependency as a hub.

The Boks enjoyed their downtime with interesting encounters in the sauna and on rib boats, but had the facilities to stick to their pre-autumn plans.

Facilities Premier League quality

“The conversations with Rassie [Erasmus, South Africa head coach] started three-and-a-half years ago when they were initially coming up for the Lions tour,” Harvey said at a training session attended by 2,500 fans last Saturday.

“The feedback [on the facilities] has been fantastic. I tried to build something world-class for children and local athletes, and for 51 weeks of the year that’s who uses it.

“And then it’s been validated by the Springboks, who are the greatest team in the world. It is a great endorsement.

“We’re trying to build other facilities for other sports, we’re working with a club to develop pitches so we can have [Premier League] football clubs over, and also netball.

“Hopefully we can get more sports here than just rugby and that would be fantastic.”

Springboks memories

Standing ankle deep in mud, wearing white trainers, watching legends of the modern game trying to explain to children who Ma’a Nonu is and why he was “hard as nails”, rugby becomes a simple sport.

One parent tells City AM that these Boks will inspire kids for a generation, another compares a photo of their child with hooker Bongi Mbonambi to one of Jonny Wilkinson and a young, inspired, Antoine Dupont, adding “he could turn out like Antoine in 10 years!”.

Strive has the publicity backing of the government and Visit Jersey, who invited City AM to the island last week.

Combined with incredible food, incredible attractions – such as the war tunnels – and the ease of transportation across the island, Jersey really is a super spot to enjoy a weekend.

The combination of ambitious private investment and established community hubs has turned Jersey into a sporting hub to rival many on the continent, and in the rest of the British Isles and the Crown Dependencies. It’s a self-contained ecosystem that acts as a lesson to the rest of a sport in rugby that always seems to be falling flat on its face.

Jersey: 5 things to do

Gin tasting at Channel Islands Liquor Co: Enjoy the alcoholic creations of local businesses such as the Channel Islands Liquor Co, which makes incredibly floral vodka, gin and rum. A tasting session combines history and knowledge with a range of sampling experiences under the guidance of enjoyable hosts. A session lasts two hours.

Get local: Visit the Central Market to explore the best of local produce and offerings. Situated close to busy shopping streets and lively eateries, the market is a bustling spot in St Hellier giving visitors a great experience of local life.

Eat, eat and eat some more: Whether it is the iconic pie and short rib at Upstairs At Anley Street, the margaritas at La Bouche, the pizza at The Loft or the calamari at El Tico; the island is packed with culinary delights to satisfy all. Price points vary but there’s something for everybody.

Go back in time: The war tunnels are a spectacular insight into the history of Jersey, which fell into Nazi rule during World War Two. Elsewhere there are bunkers and war-time landmarks dotted around, with the island open in displaying the more troubled parts of its history. The Lamplighter is a local boozer steeped in history and worth checking out.

Hire a car and explore: Taxis can be expensive in Jersey given the limited distances cabbies can take you so hire a car and explore for yourself. You’re never too far away from a quirky attraction or historical landmark.