Andy Murray swaps Centre Court for Centre Stage for own theatre show

Andy Murray will take his show, Centre Stage, to four theatres in the run-up to WImbledon next year

Andy Murray has promised to shoot from his metallic hip when he embarks on a stage show about his glittering tennis career.

Britain’s greatest ever player has announced a four-date run in the lead-up to Wimbledon next year for the production, called Centre Stage.

The show will see Murray in conversation with BBC commentator and fellow Scot Andrew Cotter and is billed as “revealing new anecdotes and the innermost details” of his life in the sport.

“After I retired this summer, I wanted to try some different things,” said the 37-year-old former world No1.

“I don’t think a tennis player has done anything like this before so it felt like a great challenge for me. I haven’t stepped on a tennis court for a long time, so hopefully my fans will enjoy seeing me in this new setting.”

Centre Stage will debut in his native Glasgow on 18 June before moving on to Edinburgh and two dates in London, at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith and the New Wimbledon Theatre.

Crowds will be capped at 3,400 and attendees will be asked to hand in their phones to ensure an intimate and exclusive occasion.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, 14th November, and can be purchased from AndyMurray.com.

Murray retired in August having won three Grand Slam titles – including Wimbledon twice – as well as two Olympic gold medals and the Davis Cup with Great Britain.

Away from tennis he has a business portfolio that includes stakes in British sportswear maker Castore and interests in padel, including a team in the sport’s Hexagon Cup.

o Wednesday 18 June – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

o Thursday 19 June – Edinburgh Playhouse

o Saturday 21 June – Eventim Apollo, London

o Sunday 29 June – New Wimbledon Theatre, London