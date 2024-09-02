Thousands enter Wimbledon ballot for 2025 Grand Slam Championships

Thousands entered the ballot for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships yesterday as tickets for the iconic tennis Grand Slam became available on Monday.

Fans were forced to wait in the queue for over an hour due to demand, despite the ballot not closing until 16 September.

Ticket prices for the Championships – this year won by Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova – range from £20, for the outside ground passes on finals weekend, to £315 for the best ballot seats at the finals.

Tickets for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals are priced the same and coincide with the equal prize money offered at the All England Club.

Spots on both Centre Court and No1 Court are being priced based on row, with those closer to the court more expensive.

The cheapest final ticket on Centre Court will set fans back £240 with £315 the most expensive ballot ticket.

Early ground passes remain at £30 for much of the two-week event.

Wimbledon records

Usama Al-Qassab, marketing and commercial director at the All England Club, told City A.M.: “We are delighted to launch the Wimbledon Public Ballot for The Championships 2025.

“We received a record number of Ballot applications for the 2024 event and achieved our second-highest attendance on record with more than half a million fans through the gates during the fortnight.

“First held in 1924, the Ballot remains at the heart of our unique approach to ticketing and we believe it is the fairest way of giving everyone the opportunity to secure their tickets to Wimbledon.

“We encourage all fans to ensure they enter the Ballot by Monday 16 September to be in with a chance of joining us at Wimbledon next year.”

For those who are unsuccessful in the ballot the traditional queue will still be in place in 2025.

Next year’s Championships will be the first since British legend Andy Murray retired from tennis with many calling for a court at the All England Club to be renamed after the Scot.