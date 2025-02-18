Boulter and Raducanu to play historic HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club

Raducanu and Noulter will play the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in June

British stars Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu have joined former world No1 Naomi Osaka and Australian Open champion Madison Keys in committing to the new HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club this summer.

Russian world No11 Daria Kasatkina has also signed up to play the event, which sees elite women’s tennis return to the west London venue in June for the first time in more than 50 years and takes place the week before the traditional men’s tournament.

“I used to watch the tournament every year growing up so to be able to compete at such a wonderful, historic, and iconic event to commence the grass court season is an honour,” said British No1 Boulter.

“We have some of the best women’s players in the world competing at Queen’s, and it takes the British grass court swing to a whole new level. To win that title as a British player would be an absolute dream and I will do everything I can to get myself in that position.”

Keys and Kasatkina are both winners of Eastbourne, which has been replaced as the main UK women’s warm-up for Wimbledon by the HSBC Championships.

“I can’t wait,” said Keys. “Getting to compete there for the first time and experience playing at the Queen’s Club is going to be such a special occasion.

“I love the grass court season, some of my favourite memories of my career have come when I won titles in Birmingham and Eastbourne.”

Tournament director Laura Robson said: “Fans will see some of the best female players on the planet, and with three Grand Slam champions and the British No1 in the mix, it promises to be a spectacular return to the Queen’s Club for women’s tennis.”

It comes after the Lawn Tennis Association confirmed HSBC as the sponsor of the men’s and women’s events at Queen’s, replacing Cinch. This week the LTA announced Lexus as sponsor of its tournaments in Eastbourne and Nottingham, adding to deals for Ilkley and Birmingham.