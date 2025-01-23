HSBC Championships: Bank replaces Cinch as Queen’s Club sponsor

The HSBC Championships will take place at Queen’s Club in June

HSBC has doubled down on tennis by taking title sponsorship of the new combined men’s and women’s championships at Queen’s Club.

The bank, which already counts Emma Raducanu and Tim Henman as ambassadors, has signed a four-year agreement with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

This year the traditional pre-Wimbledon event in west London will add a women’s tournament to the long-standing men’s competition and become a fortnight-long affair.

“We are delighted to welcome HSBC to our LTA family of partners, becoming the title sponsor of the HSBC Championships of our ATP and WTA 500 events in June,” said chief executive Scott Lloyd.

“The LTA’s goal is to increase the visibility and accessibility of tennis, particularly of the women’s game, with HSBC helping us reach new audiences.

“The HSBC Championships will mean fans can enjoy the tradition of world class tennis in a unique setting and be part of the return of women’s tour-level tennis to London for the first time in more than half a century. We can’t wait to get started.”

HSBC was previously a long-time sponsor of Wimbledon until 2023, when Barclays became the Grand Slam’s official banking partner.

Cinch Championship becomes HSBC Championships

It replaces struggling online car marketplace Cinch, which was title sponsor of the men’s tournament at Queen’s Club but chose not to renew its contract.

The LTA was seeking £4m-£5m a year for the sponsorship rights and told City AM last year that it had interest from around 20 potential partners.

“Tennis has the power to unite and inspire, and we are incredibly excited to partner with the prestigious LTA and sponsor the new HSBC Championships starting this June,” said the bank’s UK chief executive Ian Stuart.

“As the tournament grows to showcase some of the best in women’s and men’s tennis, we are looking forward to helping bring this exceptional event to an even broader global audience.

Emma Raducanu is an ambassador for HSBC, which sponsored Wimbledon until 2023 and has now switched focus to Queen’s Club

“Our ambition is to create a phenomenal experience for athletes and fans – including exclusive benefits for our customers – that serves up passion, perseverance and opportunity both on and off the court.”

The HSBC Championships will begin on 9 June with the women’s tournament, with the men’s event taking place the following week.