LIV Golf lands Rolex partnership in major boost ahead of fifth season

Rolex already sponsors LIV star DeChambeau (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)

LIV Golf has struck another blow in its battle for mainstream recognition by securing the backing of one of the sport’s biggest sponsors, Rolex.

The luxury watch brand, which already has deals with the leading men’s and women’s majors, tours and both the Ryder and Solheim Cups, has become an official partner of the LIV Golf ahead of the start of its fifth season in Riyadh next week.

It is another major boost for the Saudi-backed challenger circuit, which initially struggled to attract commercial interest but generated $500m in partnerships from brands including HSBC, Salesforce, Porsche and TikTok last year.

“Rolex is synonymous with excellence in golf, defined by precision, performance, and a truly global perspective,” said LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to the game’s comprehensive ecosystem around the world, advancing golf at every level – from amateur development to the highest levels of professional competition.

“Rolex’s long-standing association with the world’s premier athletes and sports events – across golf, tennis, motor sport and beyond – aligns with LIV Golf’s international roster of talent.”

It comes as LIV Golf builds on the success of O’Neil’s first year in charge, which saw commercial income increase 10-fold. The former theme park boss has ditched its signature 54-hole format for the standard 72-hole in a bid for world ranking recognition.

LIV joins tennis Slams, SailGP in Rolex portfolio

Rolex already counts LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson among its ambassadors, who also include world No1 Scottie Scheffler, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Hideki Matsuyama.

The Swiss watch maker’s partnership with LIV Golf is the latest in a portfolio that also features all four tennis Grand Slams, SailGP, the Le Mans 24-hour race and leading equestrian events. Its long-standing partnership with Formula 1 ended in 2024.

“For nearly six decades, Rolex has been deeply engaged with the world of golf, supporting the game’s most established events, leading players, governing bodies and grassroots programmes,” said its communications director Arnaud Boetsch.

“This partnership with LIV Golf will expand our presence to new locations across the globe for guests with unique experiences, elevated hospitality and special moments with some of the sport’s best players.”