Rolex becomes title sponsor of major sport league

Legacy watch brand Rolex has today been announced as title sponsor of SailGP, with the Formula 1 of water now known as the Rolex SailGP Championship.

The luxury brand joins the likes of Chanel (The Boat Race) in venturing into title sponsorship agreements in sport.

The watchmaker has been associated with SailGP since 2019.

The deal will also see the brand become title sponsor of the Los Angles leg of the 2024-25 calendar, which includes the likes of Great Britain and Sir Ben Ainslie.

The season begins this weekend in the United Arab Emirates.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said: “The dawn of the Rolex SailGP Championship marks a

new era in our sport – a testament to a shared pursuit of excellence, both on and off the water.

“Rolex’s heritage of performance and precision perfectly complements SailGP’s mission to

redefine the sport of sailing – an annual championship, providing thrilling racing in iconic global

destinations.

“SailGP and Rolex are now one and the same, and we’re incredibly proud to share

this journey with them.”

Added Arnaud Boetsch of Rolex: “For almost a century, Rolex has been synonymous with achievement across the world’s most iconic sports, including nearly 70 years of involvement with sailing. SailGP is a trailblazer, representing precision, teamwork and innovative technology.

“Since the series’ inception, Rolex has celebrated the journey of the sport and its athletes, marked by exceptional performance, incredible milestones and powerful emotions, both on and off the water.“