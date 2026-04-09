Atletico Madrid and Aston Martin investors buy into SailGP team

Atletico Madrid investors Quantum Pacific Group have bought a team in SailGP

Atletico Madrid and Aston Martin investors Quantum Pacific Group have become the latest group to buy a SailGP team in an eight-figure deal.

Los Gallos SailGP Team has been purchased by Quantum Pacific Group, which is the largest shareholder of LaLiga club Atletico Madrid after Apollo Sports Capital.

Their wider sporting portfolio includes Portuguese football team FC Famalicao, the Movistar grand tour cycling team and Aston Martin Racing.

SailGP has enjoyed a flurry of investment since Larry Ellison co-funded the league five seasons ago.

Celebrity investors like Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman (both Australia), Anne Hathaway (Italy), Steve Aoki (United States), Kylian Mbappe (France) and Sebastian Vettel (Germany) are key figures across teams, while equity and investment giants such as Crystal Palace co-owner David Blitzer, Avenue Capital, Ares Management and Mubadala Capital are all involved on the regatta circuit.

SailGP investment

Antoine Bonnier, chief of Quantum Pacific LLP said: “We are delighted to welcome Los Gallos into the Quantum Pacific family. The Spanish team is a natural fit for Quantum Pacific.

“The Iberian region is a market we know well and believe in fully – and SailGP, with its global audience and elite competitive format, is exactly the kind of high-growth sport platform we believe in. We are here to win, and we are here to build something that lasts.”

The acquisition by Quantum Pacific Group leaves the New Zealand team, the Black Foils, as the only remaining league-owned team.

The investment group is run by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and the organisation has a stake in Israel Corporation – the country’s largest holding company – as well as NYSE-listed deep-sea oil driller Pacific Drilling and Quantum Pacific Shipping, which has its own fleet.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said, “This is another hugely significant milestone for SailGP and for the continued growth of the championship.

“Quantum Pacific brings a deep understanding of sport performance, commercial success and the maritime world. Spain is a cornerstone market for us, defined by its rich sporting culture, incredibly passionate fanbase and a winning SailGP team, and we’re proud to see the team enter this next phase with such a strong ownership group behind it.”