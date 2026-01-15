Nike returns to British and Irish Lions shirt for first time since 1993

Nike will produce the British and Irish Lions shirt in 2027

Nike will produce the British and Irish Lions shirt for the first time in over 30 years after agreeing a partnership with the touring rugby side.

The brand will be the official kit provider of the Lions, and will make the kit for the inaugural Lions Women’s Team tour to New Zealand in 2027.

The iconic red shirt will see Royal London as its front-of-shirt partner while insurance giant Howden will sponsor the tour having been the main sponsor for the victorious men’s tour to Australia in 2025.

“We are delighted to confirm this milestone partnership with Nike as we prepare for the inaugural Howden British & Irish Lions Women’s Series to New Zealand in 2027,” British and Irish Lions chief Ben Calveley said. “Anticipation is building for this historic Tour which is now just over 18 months away.”

Nike leisurewear is already available for purchase, with a hoodie setting fans back £70.

Nike back in the scrum

The US sportswear giant last partnered with the British and Irish Lions for the 1993 Lions men’s tour to New Zealand, which was won 2-1 by the hosts.

The women’s tour was instrumental in delaying the launch of R360, with players choosing to jump to the rebel league told they would be banned from representing the touring side in 2027.

“The creation of the first ever Lions Women’s jersey represents a hugely significant moment in our history,” Calveley added. “The famous red jersey is embedded in our DNA, and working with Nike, one of the world’s leading sports brands, to develop the jersey and kit that will be worn in New Zealand will be incredibly special.”

The Lions Women’s Team will tour every four years to mirror the men’s tour, but opponents after New Zealand are yet to be confirmed.

It opens the door to Lions tours against France and Canada, powerhouses of the women’s game.