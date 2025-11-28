R360 launch delayed until 2028 after unions threaten players with bans

Former England international Tindall is the public face of R360

R360 chiefs insist they remain “absolutely determined to bring it to life at full scale and with maximum global impact” after delaying the launch of the rugby franchise league until 2028.

Organisers and investors including City grandee Martin Gilbert and former England international Mike Tindall had intended to start the globetrotting competition in 2026 but faced resistance from major national unions and had not yet gained approval from World Rugby.

“The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing,” said Tindall. “Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves.

“As a board we remain absolutely determined to bring R360 to life at full scale and with maximum global impact. We’re building something bold and new that will resonate globally – and we cannot wait to show the world in 2028.”

British and Irish Lions chiefs this week joined the major unions including England in warning that they would not select any man or woman who signed up to R360.

It put additional pressure on female talent, with the Lions Women’s inaugural tour set to take place in 2027. R360’s delayed launch means it also allows players to take part in the men’s Rugby World Cup in the same year.

R360 confirms Martin Gilbert role

R360 said it had drawn up plans to launch in a shortened format next year but decided that it would have a better chance of success if given extra time.

“A full launch in 2028 offers stronger market conditions, greater commercial certainty, and a significantly more favourable environment for players, fans, partners and the broader rugby community,” it said in a statement.

“This decision will provide the necessary runway to strengthen R360’s credibility, continue collaborative discussions and partnerships with rugby’s stakeholders, and position the league to launch at full scale with maximum global impact from the outset.”

Today’s announcement also marks the first public acknowledgement of Revolut chair Gilbert’s involvement as both an investor and non-exec chairman of the competition.

Those behind the project have long insisted that it is fully funded and that more than 200 top players from the men’s and women’s game had accepted lucrative offers to join.

R360 insiders say that while the unions’ opposition had caused some players to pull out, other internationals had since signed up.