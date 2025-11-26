British Lions vows to ban players who defect to R360 rugby breakaway

R360 players will not be picked for The British and Irish Lions, management have said

British and Irish Lions chiefs have landed another blow on R360’s plans by warning they will not pick any player who signs up for the planned rugby franchise league.

It follows England, Ireland, New Zealand and five other leading unions adopting the same stance last month and comes less than a year before R360’s proposed launch date.

The Lions’ stance is particularly pertinent for top British and Irish women’s players ahead of their first ever tour, to New Zealand in the summer of 2027.

It means that players targeted by R360 effectively now face a choice between playing international rugby and joining the big-money globetrotting competition.

“As we continue preparations for the inaugural Lions Women’s Tour in 2027, The British and Irish Lions wishes to outline its position on the proposed R360 competition and provide clarity to players,” the team’s management said.

“The British and Irish Lions fully support the position of our constituent unions in relation to the proposed competition and will be advising that any player who decides to participate in R360 will not be eligible for selection for the 2027 Tour to New Zealand.

R360 yet to announce teams, players or venues

“This is the first ever Lions Women Tour, a historic moment for women’s rugby and we want it to be the best it can be. With the tour just over a year and a half away, we believe it is important that players who may be selected are playing in established leagues that provide certainty on calendar and playing schedule.

“The British and Irish Lions will continue to work collaboratively with its unions to support the growth of our game at all levels, ensure alignment with international and domestic calendars and prioritise player welfare.”

Women’s players earn far less than their male counterparts and are therefore seen as more susceptible to offers of better earning opportunities from R360 or other projects.

Despite being less than a year out from launch, R360 chiefs who include former England centre Mike Tindall are yet to announce any teams, players or locations.

They are also yet to receive approval from World Rugby, after the governing body asked for more detail on the project before making a decision earlier this year.