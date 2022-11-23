Barclays unveiled as Wimbledon’s new banking partner

A ‘The Championships’ logo is seen at Centre Court during previews for the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Barclays has signed a mega deal to be the newest sponsor of Wimbledon, with top 20 player Frances Tiafoe announced as its ambassador.

It will become the official banking partner of the SW19 championship and make of the biggest ever donations to the Wimbledon Foundation.

The banking giant signed a multi-year deal with the The All England Lawn Tennis Club today, and will also make an annual contribution to the Wimbledon Foundation – which represents the biggest ever donation made by an official partner.

Wimbledon and Barclays first had a partnership in the 1960s, with a sub-branch built directly below the stands of Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Top 20 player Frances Tiafoe was also announced its ambassador, saying, “I’m thrilled to be working with Barclays to help change the lives of young people who typically wouldn’t have the opportunity to experience the game of tennis.”

Barclays branch at SW19

“Growing up, playing at Wimbledon was my dream, so to be an Ambassador for Barclays, the new banking partner for Wimbledon, is very special.”

Group head of sponsorship and media at Barclays, Tom Corbett, said: “Our joint commitment to create legacy, through Barclays’ community programmes and the Wimbledon Foundation, means through this partnership we can deliver lasting impact and continue to create opportunities through Sport.”

Sally Bolton, chief executive of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, welcomed the “commitment to creating access to sport for all”.