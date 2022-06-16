HSBC becomes Emma Raducanu’s eighth blue chip sponsor on eve of Wimbledon

HSBC is already the official banking partner of Wimbledon, which starts later this month

HSBC has become the latest blue chip brand to join British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s stable of sponsors.

Raducanu, who shot to fame by winning the US Open in September, has agreed a four-year with the international banking group.

“To partner with HSBC is so natural for me having grown up playing in the HSBC Road to Wimbledon and having been a customer for many years,” she said.

“If I wasn’t a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance so I’m excited to learn more about the industry in the years to come.

“We are working on some really cool ideas and I’m particularly looking forward to working on initiatives that help young people such as financial education.”

HSBC joins a long list of premium brands to have partnered with Raducanu since her sensational Grand Slam win last year.

The 19-year-old from Bromley has also struck endorsement deals with Vodafone, British Airways, jewellers Tiffany and Co, Evian, Porsche, Nike and Dior.

Canada-born Raducanu achieved A Levels in both maths and economics last year and both of her parents work in finance.

She is preparing to return to Wimbledon later this month, having first caught the eye with a run to the last 16 a year ago.

HSBC is also Wimbledon’s official banking partner.

Chief executive Noel Quinn said: “HSBC has had a longstanding relationship with Emma and her family for many years.

“We’re hugely proud of Emma and what she has already achieved in her professional career.

“We also believe there are some really great and innovative ways that we can work with her to inspire and educate young people, which is why we’re so pleased to have forged this new long-term partnership.”