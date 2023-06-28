Alcaraz first non ‘big four’ top seed at Wimbledon since 2003

Men’s world No1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will head into next week’s Wimbledon Championships as the first non big four – Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – seed since 2003. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old Spaniard heads into the only grass court Grand Slam on the circuit fresh off a victorious run at the Cinch Championships at Queen’s.

He will be the first non big four seed in the men’s side of the draw since Lleyton Hewitt went into the all England Club as favourite in 2003.

Defending champion Djokovic will be second seed with last year’s runner-up Nick Kyrgios sneaking into the seeded rankings at No31.

Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud make up the top four men’s seeds and will be the favourites from each of the four quadrants of the draw.

Cameron Norrie enters the draw ranked 12 with fellow Brit Daniel Evans 28th. Andy Murray failed in his attempt to be seeded for the tournament in SW19.

On the women’s side Iga Swiatek will be looking for her first Wimbledon title while defending champion Elena Rybakina is third seed.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula make up the top four women’s seeds.

Brit Neal Skupski and his partner Wesley Koolhof will go into the men’s doubles as No1 seeds while Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova head into the women’s doubles as favourites.

