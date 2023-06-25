Alcaraz wins his first grass tournament with Queen’s victory, bags £400,000 and sets Spaniard up for Wimbledon challenge

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz won his first ever ATP tournament on grass today at Queen’s as he looks to mount a challenge at Wimbledon next month.

The 20-year-old beat Australian Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 at Queen’s Club in his first appearance at the ATP tournament to head into Wimbledon as top seed.

Today’s win in west London bags Alcaraz £410,000 and hands the Spaniard the world No1 spot ahead of the season’s third Grand Slam.

Alcaraz on fire

“It means a lot to have my name in the trophy,” Alcaraz said after lifting the trophy. “I’ve watched this tournament since I started playing tennis.

“[The top seed] helps a lot. Going to Wimbledon as top seed helps a lot. For me it is amazing but once again it wouldn’t be possible without the support of all of the people in the week.

“I have had to adapt my movement a little bit for grass.”

Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open but that victory remains his only Grand Slam achievement. His best run at Wimbledon also came in 2022, where he reached the fourth round before being knocked out by Jannik Sinner.

Novak Djokovic is set to head to the All England Club as second seed with Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud set to be the other top seeds in the draw.

It was hoped that the clash between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open this month would be the beginning of the Spaniard establishing himself as a serial winner at Grand Slams but he capitulated in the third set after suffering from severe cramp.

Britain’s Andy Murray was knocked out of Queen’s in the first round, ending any chance of the former world No1 and two-time Wimbledon winner being seeded for the Grand Slam next month.

Wimbledon gets underway on 3 July.