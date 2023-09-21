Laver Cup 2023: All you need to know about tennis’s answer to the Ryder Cup

The Laver Cup sees Europe take on a Rest of the World team over three days

As the golf world prepares for the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup, men’s tennis is set to stage its equivalent, the Laver Cup, this weekend.

The contest – the brainchild of Roger Federer – pits half a dozen European players against a Rest of the World team in 12 matches over three days.

Here is all you need to know about the sixth edition of the Laver Cup, from who is playing to how it works and where to watch it.

When and where is the Laver Cup happening?

This year’s Laver Cup takes place from Friday 22 September to Sunday 24 September, with day and night sessions. Play starts at 9pm UK time on the first two days and 8pm on Sunday.

It alternates between being staged in Europe and elsewhere, and this week is being staged in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena, home of NHL ice hockey franchise the Vancouver Canucks.

Last year’s clash was held at the O2 in London, while previous hosts have also included Prague, Chicago, Geneva and Boston.

Who is taking part?

With lots of big names absent, captains Bjorn Borg (Europe) and John McEnroe (Rest of the World) have some new blood in their teams.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Nick Kyrgios are among those missing, while an emotional Federer hung up his racket after last year’s Laver Cup.

Instead Europe have Russian Andrey Rublev, Norwegian Casper Ruud, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and French pair Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils.

The Rest of the World team features American quartet Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton alongside Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

Borg lost his two highest-ranked players, Tsitsipas and Rune, to late withdrawals, drafting in teenager Fils and Davidovich Fokina as replacements.

With veteran Monfils now well outside the world top 100, Europe have an average ranking of 40.33 – far inferior to the Rest of the World’s 14.33.

What is the format?

Teams face off in a series of singles and doubles matches each day, with the points on offer increasing as the week goes on in order to ensure it isn’t decided until Sunday.

Friday and Saturday follow the same format, with two singles matches in the day session and one singles and a doubles match in the night session.

Sunday begins with a doubles match followed by up to three singles matches if necessary.

Matches are the best of two sets, with a 10-point tie-break to decide any draws.

They are worth one point on Friday, two on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Who has held the upper hand?

The brief history of the Laver Cup, first held in 2017, has been dominated by Europe, who lead 4-1 in head to head results.

Only one of those was a close-run thing, with Borg’s team almost achieving a whitewash in 2021’s 14-1 trouncing in Boston.

The Rest of the World team are the current holders, however, having spoiled Federer’s farewell party by winning their first title 13-8 in London last year.

How can I watch it?

Eurosport has live coverage of the Laver Cup every day. It is also available on-demand on the Discovery+ app, which all TNT Sports subscribers have access to.