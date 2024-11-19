‘You made me enjoy the game more’: Emotional Federer’s tribute to Nadal

Federer paid tribute to Nadal ahead of his Davis Cup swansong

Roger Federer has penned an emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal as his long-time rival prepares to play his last ever professional matches at the Davis Cup.

Nadal will bring down the curtain on a career that brought 22 Grand Slam titles, 209 weeks as world No1 and Olympic gold by trying to win a fifth Davis Cup with Spain this week.

“As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional,” Federer wrote in a social media post.

“Let’s start with the obvious: you beat me – a lot. More than I managed to beat you. You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground.

“You made me reimagine my game – even going so far as to change the size of my racket head, hoping for any edge. And you know what, Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more.”

The rivalry between Federer and Nadal ignited a golden era for men’s tennis, with the emergence of Novak Djokovic forming the so-called Big Three.

Nadal beat Federer in 26 of their 40 meetings, including 10 of their 14 matches in Grand Slams and all six of their clashes at the French Open.

“After the 2004 Australian Open, I achieved the No1 ranking for the first time. I thought I was on top of the world,” continued Federer.

“And I was – until two months later, when you walked on the court in Miami in your red sleeveless shirt, showing off those biceps, and you beat me convincingly.

“We were both at the start of our journey and it’s one we ended up taking together. Twenty years later, Rafa, I have to say: What an incredible run you’ve had. Including 14 French Opens – historic! You made Spain proud… you made the whole tennis world proud.”

Federer also reminisced about his own emotional farewell two years ago at the Laver Cup in London, where the old adversaries teamed up to play doubles together.

“It meant everything to me that you were there by my side – not as my rival but as my doubles partner,” he added.

“Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career.

“Rafa, I know you’re focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it’s done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success.

Nadal teamed up with his old rival at Federer’s Laver Cup farewell in 2022

“And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next. Rafa that! Best always, your fan, Roger.”

Nadal is part of the hosts’ four-man team at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, which are due to begin on Wednesday. Spain face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.