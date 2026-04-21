In Power we trust to take D’Or at Sandown

Fergal O'Brien has a leading chance with In D'Or in the Bet365 Gold Cup

SANDOWN’s card this Saturday brings the curtain down on the 2025/26 National Hunt season, and while it might not have attracted such a star cast as 12 months ago, there are still plenty of quality races to pick through.

The opening Graded contest on the card is the Grade Two Oaksey Chase (2.20pm) and it looks to be at the mercy of the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Blow Your Wad.

He is only around the 6/4 mark, though, and at those odds I’m willing to swerve him.

There are more attractive betting opportunities later on the card, especially in the big handicap of the day, the bet365 Gold Cup (3.30pm).

The Moores’ runner, Havaila, is one to be positive about and he could be ahead of the handicapper, but my nagging concern is that all his best form has come when racing left-handed, and that prompts me to look elsewhere on this occasion.

Fergal O’Brien has his team in great form at present and looks to have readied IN D’OR for this test over three-miles-four-and-a-half furlongs.

An expensive purchase from the David Maxwell dispersal sale, he’s had a relatively light season, only running twice and performing with plenty of credit when third at Ascot in December and third again at Sandown in January.

Both those runs came over three miles and on each occasion, he shaped as though he would appreciate this step up in trip.

Last season, he finished sixth behind Haiti Couleurs in the National Hunt Chase over three-miles-six-furlongs, and on that form, he appeals as a horse that could be well-handicapped.

Off a mark of 137 – three pounds higher than when finishing sixth at Cheltenham – and having run well at Sandown in the past, he appeals as a great each-way bet to nothing at 11/2.

In a competitive race like this, it’s often worth having a second one running for you and I also like OUR POWER at a much bigger price of 25/1.

He was entered to run last week but was withdrawn when the rain came and connections might reap the rewards of their patience with the ground looking likely to be on the good side at Sandown.

While he has been a bit below par in two runs at Ascot and Wincanton this season, if you go back to this time last year, he finished third in the Scottish Grand National off a mark of 143.

Now able to race off six pounds lower, and back on better ground, Sam Thomas’ 11-year-old might be able to prove that the flame still burns.

Earlier on the card, Jonbon will attempt to win a third Grade One bet365 Celebration Chase (2.55pm) and in doing so would seal a 13th top-class victory of his career.

However, I think Nicky Henderson’s star faces a stiff ask in taking on THISTLE ASK.

Dan Skelton, who will collect his first Trainers’ Championship at Sandown, has aimed his nine-year-old at this contest since he chased home Jonbon in January’s Clarence House.

He was beaten three lengths that day but I’m of the view he was outstayed on the soft surface and should be much happier back on better ground.

Another positive is he comes here fresh, while Jonbon has run twice since, and I think he might just have too much spark for his older rival over this trip.

Going right-handed is key to Thistle Ask and Sandown should suit him, so the 15/8 on offer looks too big a price to ignore.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Thistle Ask 2.55pm Sandown

In D’Or e/w 3.30pm Sandown

Our Power e/w 3.30pm Sandown