Tickets to watch Nadal Davis Cup farewell going for £20,000

Tickets to watch what could be Rafael Nadal’s last match in professional tennis at this year’s Davis Cup are going for £20,000.

Tickets to watch what could be Rafael Nadal’s last match in professional tennis at this year’s Davis Cup are going for £20,000.

Spain’s quarter-final against the Netherlands in Malaga, which will take place on Tuesday, will be the end of Nadal’s illustrious career should his team fail to reach the semi-finals.

And tennis fans are well aware of Nadal’s attempts to extend his career by a couple of days and win a sixth Davis Cup.

Tickets on resale site Viagogo start at £380 each and rise to £19,695 for a spot at the Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.

Should Spain go through, tickets for the prospective semi-final are already extortionately higher than the other final four tie.

Spain’s team sees Nadal joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista Agut and Marcel Granollers. The team are captained by former player David Ferrer.

The Netherlands will put up Tallon Griekspoor, Botic Van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong and Wesley Koolhof with Paul Haarhuis as captain.

Both the Davis Cup and the women’s equivalent the Billie Jean King Cup are being held side by side with the women’s tournament ending on Wednesday and the men’s on Sunday.

Spain won the 2019 competition with Bautista Agut, Granollers and Nadal all involved in a 2-0 win over Canada.

“I’m not here for retiring. I’m here to help the team win,” Nadal said.

“It’s a team competition and the most important thing is to all stay focused on what we have to do – that is play tennis and do it very well.

“The emotions are going to be for the end.”