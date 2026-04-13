Rory McIlroy Masters win sets him up to break Tiger Woods prize money record

McIlroy won his sixth major at the Masters on Sunday

Rory McIlroy could eclipse Tiger Woods’s all-time PGA Tour prize money record this year following his successful defence of the Masters.

McIlroy held off the challenge of world No1 Scottie Scheffler, England’s Justin Rose and American Cameron Young to retain the Green Jacket at Augusta on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman’s second Masters win earned him $4.5m, taking his total career prize money from the PGA Tour to $115m – just $6m behind 15-time major champion Woods.

McIlroy could feasibly surpass his idol in the current season but, barring a sudden career-ending setback, looks certain to sooner rather than later.

Having struggled to end his Masters curse, the 36-year-old went back-to-back at Augusta at the weekend and has made clear he intends to add to his tally of six majors.

“I just won my sixth major and I feel like I’m in a really good spot with my game and my body,” he said.

“I don’t want to put a number on it but I feel like this win is just – I don’t want to say a stop on the journey but it’s just a part of the journey.

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“I still have things I want to achieve – but I still want to enjoy it as well. I’ve waited so long to win the Masters and all of a sudden I win two in a row so I still want to enjoy it.

“I’ve got a couple of weeks off before I go back to play competitive golf but I don’t think I’ll go through that lull of motivation or the sort of things that I was feeling last year post winning this tournament.”

McIlroy total prize money vs Woods

Overtaking Woods’s PGA Tour earnings would represent another prize money record for McIlroy, who has also banked an eight-figure sum from the DP World Tour.

Including winnings from the European circuit, McIlroy has banked $189m, making him the highest-earning golfer in history for on-course earnings.

Woods’s infrequent appearances on the European tour mean his total from both of the traditional circuits is $37m less at $152m.

Jon Rahm’s success in the lucrative LIV Golf League has earned him $75m, taking him to $162m in total career prize money – ahead of Woods and behind only McIlroy.

Scheffler could yet challenge Rory’s PGA Tour pot, though. The four-time major winner is on $106m already and, seven years his rival’s junior, has time on his side.