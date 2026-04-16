Rory McIlroy, Gout Gout and the search for sport’s elusive heroes

McIlroy completed back-to-back Masters wins at Augusta on Sunday

Rory McIlroy’s back-to-back Masters triumphs have triggered the inevitable mythologising. Destiny fulfilled, demons banished after previous heartbreak, a journey not only completed but now extended.

If he was merely the Hero of Hollywood before (that’s Hollywood, County Down not Los Angeles), to many the golfer has now donned the mantle of universal sporting hero along with his second green jacket.

But can victory really confirm an athlete such as McIlroy as a hero? Or merely, in his case, crown one of the modern game’s consummate professionals – recognising his talent, discipline and financial success rather than celebrating a self-sacrificing agent of sporting virtue?

The question of heroism in sport feels increasingly quaint, a relic of a simpler, nobler age when amateurs played for love and sacrifice felt authentic, affording victory a moral texture. Yet the narrative persists.

The media still hunts for heroes on fans’ behalf. Every major sporting moment demands them. The trouble is, in today’s professionalised, commercially saturated landscape, it’s not clear that heroes any longer exist in the way we want them to.

If heroism in sport is still a relevant concept, it must be built on something deeper than medals, money and headlines. It requires moral nobility – courage, humility, grace under pressure, selflessness. It’s not about winning per se, but about how one wins, and why.

McIlroy, for all his evident charm, ultimately plays for himself (and, judging by his victory speeches, for his immediate family – understandably so). While any athlete might say they play for their fans, they also deliver for their sponsors, garner prize purses and chase global profile.

In the modern age, fans are as much customers as congregation, the underpinnings of these other tangible benefits. Who, then, is the pursuit for, and can it (or its outcome) be deemed heroic?

Contrast modern sport with the sort of moral gestures it used to quietly celebrate: the cricketer who “walks”, confessing he edged a delivery before the umpire’s finger is raised; the footballer who admits that he wasn’t tripped but stumbled in the penalty box; the golfer who points out that he inadvertently touched his ball at the cost of a stroke.

Small acts of integrity. Moments that gain nothing and cost something. In such sacrifices lie traces of true heroism.

What then of an emerging star such as Gout Gout, yet to be heroic but for whom the epithet may already be being dusted off? The Australian sprinting sensation broke the 200m world record for his age group at the weekend.

He’s just 18 and made his 19.67 seconds look like running for fun. The temptation is immediate: “the next Bolt”, “a hero in the making”.

But before weighing Gout down with expectation, we might ask what he would have to do across his career to merit that status. Beat records? Sure. But would that alone make him heroic, or simply extraordinary?

Perhaps what separates heroes from the merely great is the element of cost. Heroism often entails standing for something noble. In Gout’s world – circled by agents, shoe companies, and sponsors – resisting commercialisation will be pretty much impossible. Nor should we expect him to.

Villainy in sport is easy to spot. It thrives on deceit, excess and ego. Drugs cheats such as Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson; the Harlequins “bloodgate” scandal; even Vinny Jones squeezing Paul Gascoigne’s crown jewels – an act emblematic of the perpetrator’s bad-boy persona. These are unmistakable wrongs, curiously reassuring in their clarity.

Heroism by comparison is elusive, blurred by commerce, PR puff and the kaleidoscope of fandom.

That blurring is most apparent in sport’s promotional machine. Eddie Hearn’s latest Matchroom project – to make Henry Pollock an English rugby icon and monetise him accordingly – is a case in point.

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The coming narrative is obvious: raw talent and edgy sporting persona packaged for social media. Hearn’s marketing genius is undeniable. But can he manufacture a hero, or must there be an element or a moment that transcends whiteboards and spreadsheets?

While it might be tempting to believe that heroism can be branded and sold, every time it is, something vital is lost. The very notion of selflessness or purity that underpins the heroic is corroded by commerce. The more visibly a sportsperson profits from their image, the harder it becomes to believe in their moral fibre, however unfair that may be.

True heroism may need to transcend tribal loyalties. It’s easy to be a hero inside an echo chamber, idolised by your own fans, despised by others. Can a footballer really be considered heroic on one side of a city while reviled on the other?

Perhaps real heroism requires acts that speak beyond the scoreboard and which cut across allegiance. Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals, for example. Although even that became subject to political backlash. Nowadays, heroism is rarely allowed to exist unchallenged.

What we are left with is performance and a media which creates repeated redemption arcs for our supposed heroes. Every setback becomes deep adversity and every rebound a towering triumph. Hyperbole becomes the daily feed for a fickle public with insatiable demands.

Once hailed as heroes, our athletes become Sisyphean figures, doomed to roll the stone of our expectations repeatedly uphill to remain deserving of our praise.

Perhaps, then, Rory McIlroy’s greatest achievement isn’t winning, but remaining dignified while being endlessly measured against an impossible ideal. Perhaps Gout Gout’s test will be surviving fame’s pressures without losing the joy that comes with running so fast.

But if heroism resides in such resilience, then maybe it still has a place in sport. It’s simply harder to spot beneath the noise of the modern game. Worthy, nonetheless, of celebration when we discover it.

Plain speaking

I’m currently reading Bernard Malamud’s The Natural, his 1952 novel about a late blooming baseball star. One central character describes the significance of sporting heroes as follows.

“Without heroes we’re all plain people and don’t know how far we can go… It’s their function to be the best and for the rest of us to understand what they represent and guide ourselves accordingly.”

However well intentioned, I’d say that’s a responsibility too great for many athletes to bear – whether today’s stars or those of the ‘50s, long before the advent of social media and its attendant pressures. Definitely a book for your reading list, though.

Big match villainy

Reflecting on sporting villains while dreaming up this column, my brother relayed (for the umpteenth time) the schoolboy scars he still carries after witnessing a former Crystal Palace hero running the length of the pitch to taunt him in 1982.

Clive Allen had just scored an FA Cup sixth-round winner for QPR, sparking old school shenanigans on the pitch. Check out the villainy in this vintage Big Match clip.

I relayed my bro’s continuing trauma to a QPR mate. He replied: “All goes into making a man of him. If it’s any consolation, I was in the away pen at White Hart Lane three years later when Clive Allen was dancing up and down giving us the Vs after scoring at the end of a 5-0 win for Spurs.”

Clive Allen netted 197 goals in 407 games for 10 different clubs. I wonder which fans remember him as a hero, or whether all recall his goals against more vividly than the ones for?

Allen was just 21 years old on 6 March 1982. Should there be a minimum age requirement for heroism, to protect the innocent?

Ed Warner is chair of GB Wheelchair Rugby and writes his sport column at sportinc.substack.com