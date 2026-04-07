Woods to McIlroy: How Tiger Slam at Masters reshaped economics of sport

How the Tiger Slam and the Masters changed economics of sport

Ahead of the Masters, Nick Keller marks 25 years since Tiger Woods won the Tiger Slam and sports consumption changed forever.

When Tiger Woods completed the ‘Tiger Slam’ in 2001 – holding all four major championships at once – it wasn’t just a sporting achievement. It was a cultural marker for how modern sport would evolve over the next quarter‑century.

Woods redefined what a golfer looked like and, more importantly, what elite performance demanded. Until then, golf at the highest level had not required the same commitment to strength, conditioning and sports science seen in football or athletics. Tiger proved that marginal gains – across fitness, psychology, nutrition and data – could create historic separation from the field.

Masters impact

Culturally, his impact was just as profound. Beyond Arthur Ashe breaking racial barriers in tennis, sport had rarely experienced a moment with such global resonance. Woods was young, multiracial, media‑savvy and compelling. Golf had already been international, but Tiger helped turn it into a truly global, 24/7 broadcast product, accelerating its expansion into Asia and beyond.

In many ways, he foreshadowed the celebrity‑athlete era and ushered in a new age of ultra commercialised sport. The numbers tell the story. In 2001, Michael Schumacher was the highest paid athlete in the world and earned around $59m, while Premier League media rights were worth around £1bn. Fast forward 25 years and we live in a world where Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James are billion‑dollar athletes and global Premier League rights have surpassed £13bn for the 2025-29 cycle.

The Tiger Slam era marked a surge in sponsorship values, TV rights and prize money, and demonstrated something fundamental: athletes were no longer just participants in sport, they were brands. Woods showed that a single athlete could reshape the economics of an entire sport, shifting power and value decisively toward individuals.

Athletes have sat at the heart of sport’s growth, converting on‑field success into commercial power and, more recently, direct online influence. Social media has allowed athletes to tell their stories in real time, connecting daily with fans and offering brands unparalleled access to audiences. At the same time, the Tiger era largely celebrated dominance without acknowledging its psychological cost. Today, athletes like Naomi Osaka have reshaped expectations, opening vital conversations about mental health and wellbeing.

Shift in consumption

Recent headlines about Woods’ own personal struggles are not unusual in elite sport. They serve as a reminder that despite professionalism, infrastructure and relentless media coverage, our sporting heroes remain vulnerable, fallible and unpredictable. In an age of technology, data and increasing dehumanisation, sport’s enduring appeal lies in its uncertainty. Upsets still happen. David still beats Goliath. The body, mind and emotions will never provide certainty, and that is precisely why sport remains so compelling, dramatic and immersive.

The last 25 years have also seen fundamental shifts in who sport is for. New formats have emerged, women’s sport has rightly moved from the margins toward the mainstream, and participation and viewership have expanded dramatically. When you double your potential audience, the upside is obvious. Information no longer flows solely from leagues and broadcasters – athletes speak directly, and a growing ecosystem of creators and streamers now provides unfiltered access beyond traditional spin.

Perhaps most importantly, sport has increasingly become part of the solution to wider societal challenges. It can improve physical and mental health, strengthen communities, reduce isolation and create opportunity. The risk, however, is growth driven by scarcity rather than inclusion. As participation and live experiences become more expensive, exclusion carries a real cost to society. Ensuring sport remains accessible must be a collective priority.

Nick Keller is chairman of Sport Industry Group