Grand National: Polanski slammed for £4bn racing industry suggestion

Green leader Zack Polanski has been slammed ahead of the Grand National

Green leader Zack Polanski has been slammed ahead of the Grand National for wanting to ban horse racing.

The politician said in 2024 that the country should “remove all animals involved in sport”, in a move that would end the £4bn horse racing industry, see a conclusion to iconic British staples such as the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot, and remove equestrianism – a sport Team GB has won 45 medals in, including 15 golds – from the Olympics.

Reform boss Nigel Farage hit back, describing the comments as “cranky nonsense”, while shadow sport minister Louie French said “perhaps the Greens need to spend more time in the countryside”.

Polanski slammed

Industry bodies have hit out at Polanski, whose Green Party is expected to make gains in next month’s local elections in the capital, with British Horseracing Authority chief executive Brant Dunshea stating: “Horse racing is not just the country’s second-favourite sport, it’s something deeply embedded in our way of life.

“It is a sport that is hugely deserving of Government support.”

Added Horseracing Bettors Forum chair Sean Trivass to The Sun: “From blacksmiths to hospitality staff — this multi-billion-pound industry employs thousands of people.

“The horses are some of the best looked-after animals. They have spent decades fine-tuning the sport to make it safer.”

The Grand National is the most bet-on sports event in the UK, last year beating the Super Bowl, Masters golf, and Champions League final. Around £250m is expected to be wagered on the big race, according to industry figures, with the sport being the second biggest in the sector behind football.

The Festival, held at Aintree every year, generates around £60m for the local Liverpool economy across three days and is one of the big five racing meets alongside Cheltenham, Ascot, Glorious Goodwood and the Epsom Derby. Britain lays claim 20 of the top 100 races in the world.