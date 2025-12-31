 |  Updated: 

The top 20 sporting events by bets placed in 2025, according to Entain

Entain has revealed the sporting events punters bet on the most during 2025

Betting behemoth Entain has revealed the sporting events punters bet on the most during 2025.

The iconic Grand National, run at Aintree, maintained its top spot but the number of footballing events in the top 50 fell slightly, largely down to 2025 being a year without a major men’s tournament.

The Grand National was joined in the top three by the Super Bowl — between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — and the Masters, which saw Rory McIlroy complete the career Grand Slam.

The remainder of the top 10 saw two further American football games, while the other five places were taken by football: the Champions League final and one semi-final; the Club World Cup final and one semi-final and the Nations League final.

At a glance

In all 30 of the top 50 most wagered events in 2025 belonged to football, with 14 American football matches in the top half-century too.

Horse racing (five) and golf (one) made up the top 50. Three of the five horse racing entries came from Gold Cup day at Cheltenham.

Greg Ferris, managing director or Sports at Entain, said: “From Cheltenham to the Super Bowl, and from Champions League to the Libertadores Final, this list shows how our customers’ interests span continents and sports.

“The Grand National and the Super Bowl are cultural phenomena that transcend sports and are annual traditions for recreational customers.

“Beyond these leading top two events, the diversity in the top 50 of different sports reflects our global reach and the varied passions of millions of fans worldwide.” 

The data uses Entain’s global sportsbook, which includes BetMGM in the United States, but does exclude the likes of Australia and Eurobet.

Entain top 20 bet on sports events

PlaceEventSport
1Grand National Horse Racing 
2Super Bowl 59: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles American Football 
32025 US Masters Golf 
4AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs American Football 
5Champions League Final: Paris Saint-Germain v Inter Milan Football 
6NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles American Football 
7Club World Cup Final: Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain Football 
8Club World Cup Semi Final: Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid Football 
9Nations League Final: Portugal v Spain Football 
10Champions League Semi Final: Inter Milan v FC Barcelona Football 
11Champions League Quarter Final Leg 2: Real Madrid v Arsenal Football 
12NFL 2025 Season Opener: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (TNF) American Football 
13Club World Cup Semi Final: Fluminense FC RJ v Chelsea Football 
14Cheltenham – Gold Cup 2025 Horse Racing 
15Europa League Final: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Football 
16Club World Cup R16: CR Flamengo RJ vs Bayern Munich Football 
17Champions League Semi Final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal Football 
18Club World Cup Quarter Final: SE Palmeiras SP vs Chelsea Football 
19Libertadores final: SE Palmeiras SP v CR Flamengo RJ Football 
20NFL Regular Season Game: Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens (MNF) American Football 

