Entain reveal sports events punters bet on the most in 2024
Betting giant Entain has revealed the biggest sporting events of 2024, using their global sportsbook to identify which events saw the most bets placed.
The Grand National was the runaway winner but 60 per cent of the top 10 featured matches from the summer’s Euro Championships in Germany.
The NFL, Champions League final and golf’s Masters complete the top 10.
|Sport
|No of Top50 appearances
|Football
|34
|NFL
|11
|Horse Racing
|3
|Boxing
|1
|Golf
|1
Greg Ferris, managing director of sport at Entain, said: “Watched by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, the Grand National’s popularity and ability to capture the attention of casual bettors remains undisputed, according to our global sportsbook.
“It was the Euros that really captured the imagination of viewers this year though, with England games still proving a huge draw for recreational betting.”
The report by Entain – which owns brands such as bwin, Coral, Ladbrokes, PartyPoker and Sportingbet – shows 82 per cent of stakes placed on the Grand National had a value of £5 or lower, with just 1 per cent of bets exceeding £20.
Other notable events to feature in the top 50 included the Cheltenham Gold Cup (16th), Scottish Grand National (34th) and Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul (36th).
Entain biggest sports events of 2024 (bets placed)
|Rank
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|1
|13/04/2024
|Horse Racing
|Aintree Grand National
|2
|11/02/2024
|Super Bowl
|49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|14/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|Spain vs England
|4
|10/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|Netherlands vs England
|5
|01/06/2024
|Champions League
|Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
|6
|14/04/2024
|Golf
|2024 US Masters
|7
|06/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|England vs Switzerland
|8
|16/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Serbia vs England
|9
|30/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|England vs Slovakia
|10
|09/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|Spain vs France
|11
|14/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Germany vs Scotland
|12
|05/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|Portugal vs France
|13
|05/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|Spain vs Germany
|14
|20/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Denmark vs England
|15
|17/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Austria vs France
|16
|15/03/2024
|Horse Racing
|Cheltenham Gold Cup
|17
|18/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Portugal vs Czech Republic
|18
|28/01/2024
|NFL
|Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
|19
|01/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|Portugal vs Slovenia
|20
|28/01/2024
|NFL
|Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
|21
|05/09/2024
|NFL
|Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
|22
|25/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|England vs Slovenia
|23
|21/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Netherlands vs France
|24
|20/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Spain vs Italy
|25
|02/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|Austria vs Turkey
|26
|19/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|27
|06/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|Netherlands vs Turkey
|28
|29/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Germany vs Denmark
|29
|15/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Italy vs Albania
|30
|19/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Germany vs Hungary
|31
|01/07/2024
|Euro 2024
|France vs Belgium
|32
|30/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Spain vs Georgia
|33
|15/07/2024
|Copa América
|Argentina vs Colombia
|34
|20/04/2024
|Horse Racing
|Scottish Grand National
|35
|05/12/2024
|NFL
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
|36
|16/11/2024
|Boxing
|Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
|37
|11/02/2024
|NFL
|2023-24 NFL Futures
|38
|17/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Belgium vs Slovakia
|39
|14/10/2024
|NFL
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
|40
|15/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Spain vs Croatia
|41
|22/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Turkey vs Portugal
|42
|23/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Switzerland vs Germany
|43
|22/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Belgium vs Romania
|44
|21/01/2024
|NFL
|Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
|45
|07/11/2024
|NFL
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|46
|25/05/2024
|FA Cup
|Manchester City vs Manchester United
|47
|28/11/2024
|NFL
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
|48
|29/06/2024
|Euro 2024
|Switzerland vs Italy
|49
|08/05/2024
|Champions League
|Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
|50
|21/01/2024
|NFL
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions