 |  Updated: 

Entain reveal sports events punters bet on the most in 2024

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Betting giant Entain has revealed the biggest sporting events of 2024, using their global sportsbook to identify which events saw the most bets.

Betting giant Entain has revealed the biggest sporting events of 2024, using their global sportsbook to identify which events saw the most bets placed.

The Grand National was the runaway winner but 60 per cent of the top 10 featured matches from the summer’s Euro Championships in Germany.

The NFL, Champions League final and golf’s Masters complete the top 10.

SportNo of Top50 appearances
Football34
NFL11
Horse Racing3
Boxing1
Golf1

Greg Ferris, managing director of sport at Entain, said: “Watched by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, the Grand National’s popularity and ability to capture the attention of casual bettors remains undisputed, according to our global sportsbook.

“It was the Euros that really captured the imagination of viewers this year though, with England games still proving a huge draw for recreational betting.”

The report by Entain – which owns brands such as bwin, Coral, Ladbrokes, PartyPoker and Sportingbet – shows 82 per cent of stakes placed on the Grand National had a value of £5 or lower, with just 1 per cent of bets exceeding £20.

Other notable events to feature in the top 50 included the Cheltenham Gold Cup (16th), Scottish Grand National (34th) and Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul (36th).

Play Video

Entain biggest sports events of 2024 (bets placed)

RankDateSportEvent
113/04/2024Horse RacingAintree Grand National
211/02/2024Super Bowl49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
314/07/2024Euro 2024Spain vs England
410/07/2024Euro 2024Netherlands vs England
501/06/2024Champions LeagueBorussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
614/04/2024Golf2024 US Masters
706/07/2024Euro 2024England vs Switzerland
816/06/2024Euro 2024Serbia vs England
930/06/2024Euro 2024England vs Slovakia
1009/07/2024Euro 2024Spain vs France
1114/06/2024Euro 2024Germany vs Scotland
1205/07/2024Euro 2024Portugal vs France
1305/07/2024Euro 2024Spain vs Germany
1420/06/2024Euro 2024Denmark vs England
1517/06/2024Euro 2024Austria vs France
1615/03/2024Horse RacingCheltenham Gold Cup
1718/06/2024Euro 2024Portugal vs Czech Republic
1828/01/2024NFLDetroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
1901/07/2024Euro 2024Portugal vs Slovenia
2028/01/2024NFLKansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
2105/09/2024NFLBaltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs
2225/06/2024Euro 2024England vs Slovenia
2321/06/2024Euro 2024Netherlands vs France
2420/06/2024Euro 2024Spain vs Italy
2502/07/2024Euro 2024Austria vs Turkey
2619/06/2024Euro 2024Scotland vs Switzerland
2706/07/2024Euro 2024Netherlands vs Turkey
2829/06/2024Euro 2024Germany vs Denmark
2915/06/2024Euro 2024Italy vs Albania
3019/06/2024Euro 2024Germany vs Hungary
3101/07/2024Euro 2024France vs Belgium
3230/06/2024Euro 2024Spain vs Georgia
3315/07/2024Copa AméricaArgentina vs Colombia
3420/04/2024Horse RacingScottish Grand National
3505/12/2024NFLGreen Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
3616/11/2024BoxingJake Paul vs Mike Tyson
3711/02/2024NFL2023-24 NFL Futures
3817/06/2024Euro 2024Belgium vs Slovakia
3914/10/2024NFLBuffalo Bills at New York Jets
4015/06/2024Euro 2024Spain vs Croatia
4122/06/2024Euro 2024Turkey vs Portugal
4223/06/2024Euro 2024Switzerland vs Germany
4322/06/2024Euro 2024Belgium vs Romania
4421/01/2024NFLKansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
4507/11/2024NFLCincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
4625/05/2024FA CupManchester City vs Manchester United
4728/11/2024NFLChicago Bears at Detroit Lions
4829/06/2024Euro 2024Switzerland vs Italy
4908/05/2024Champions LeagueReal Madrid vs Bayern Munich
5021/01/2024NFLTampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions


Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.