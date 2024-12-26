Entain reveal sports events punters bet on the most in 2024

Betting giant Entain has revealed the biggest sporting events of 2024, using their global sportsbook to identify which events saw the most bets placed.

The Grand National was the runaway winner but 60 per cent of the top 10 featured matches from the summer’s Euro Championships in Germany.

The NFL, Champions League final and golf’s Masters complete the top 10.

Sport No of Top50 appearances Football 34 NFL 11 Horse Racing 3 Boxing 1 Golf 1

Greg Ferris, managing director of sport at Entain, said: “Watched by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, the Grand National’s popularity and ability to capture the attention of casual bettors remains undisputed, according to our global sportsbook.

“It was the Euros that really captured the imagination of viewers this year though, with England games still proving a huge draw for recreational betting.”

The report by Entain – which owns brands such as bwin, Coral, Ladbrokes, PartyPoker and Sportingbet – shows 82 per cent of stakes placed on the Grand National had a value of £5 or lower, with just 1 per cent of bets exceeding £20.

Other notable events to feature in the top 50 included the Cheltenham Gold Cup (16th), Scottish Grand National (34th) and Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul (36th).

Entain biggest sports events of 2024 (bets placed)

Rank Date Sport Event 1 13/04/2024 Horse Racing Aintree Grand National 2 11/02/2024 Super Bowl 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs 3 14/07/2024 Euro 2024 Spain vs England 4 10/07/2024 Euro 2024 Netherlands vs England 5 01/06/2024 Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid 6 14/04/2024 Golf 2024 US Masters 7 06/07/2024 Euro 2024 England vs Switzerland 8 16/06/2024 Euro 2024 Serbia vs England 9 30/06/2024 Euro 2024 England vs Slovakia 10 09/07/2024 Euro 2024 Spain vs France 11 14/06/2024 Euro 2024 Germany vs Scotland 12 05/07/2024 Euro 2024 Portugal vs France 13 05/07/2024 Euro 2024 Spain vs Germany 14 20/06/2024 Euro 2024 Denmark vs England 15 17/06/2024 Euro 2024 Austria vs France 16 15/03/2024 Horse Racing Cheltenham Gold Cup 17 18/06/2024 Euro 2024 Portugal vs Czech Republic 18 28/01/2024 NFL Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 19 01/07/2024 Euro 2024 Portugal vs Slovenia 20 28/01/2024 NFL Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens 21 05/09/2024 NFL Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs 22 25/06/2024 Euro 2024 England vs Slovenia 23 21/06/2024 Euro 2024 Netherlands vs France 24 20/06/2024 Euro 2024 Spain vs Italy 25 02/07/2024 Euro 2024 Austria vs Turkey 26 19/06/2024 Euro 2024 Scotland vs Switzerland 27 06/07/2024 Euro 2024 Netherlands vs Turkey 28 29/06/2024 Euro 2024 Germany vs Denmark 29 15/06/2024 Euro 2024 Italy vs Albania 30 19/06/2024 Euro 2024 Germany vs Hungary 31 01/07/2024 Euro 2024 France vs Belgium 32 30/06/2024 Euro 2024 Spain vs Georgia 33 15/07/2024 Copa América Argentina vs Colombia 34 20/04/2024 Horse Racing Scottish Grand National 35 05/12/2024 NFL Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 36 16/11/2024 Boxing Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson 37 11/02/2024 NFL 2023-24 NFL Futures 38 17/06/2024 Euro 2024 Belgium vs Slovakia 39 14/10/2024 NFL Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 40 15/06/2024 Euro 2024 Spain vs Croatia 41 22/06/2024 Euro 2024 Turkey vs Portugal 42 23/06/2024 Euro 2024 Switzerland vs Germany 43 22/06/2024 Euro 2024 Belgium vs Romania 44 21/01/2024 NFL Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills 45 07/11/2024 NFL Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 46 25/05/2024 FA Cup Manchester City vs Manchester United 47 28/11/2024 NFL Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 48 29/06/2024 Euro 2024 Switzerland vs Italy 49 08/05/2024 Champions League Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich 50 21/01/2024 NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions



