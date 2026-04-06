The Masters delivers food now, and it’s desire wrapped in identity

Masters fever really is here, and fans have been keen to snap up merchandise

Large Hosting Kit: sold out. The Classics Kit: sold out. Azalea Cocktail Kit: sold out. Masters fever really is here, and fans have been keen to snap up anything branded with the yellow colourway United States coastline and Augusta red flag.

For a number of years now the Masters organisers have been selling hosting kits featuring some egg salad in a pot and some beakers. And with the merchandise only available for the lucky patrons at Augusta National, owning official branded plastic cups is as close as many will come.

It has been dubbed as “desire wrapped in identity” by sport business expert Professor Rob Wilson.

“This is scarcity and symbolism working perfectly together,” he tells City AM. “The Masters has built an aura around everything it touches and that includes its food and merchandise.

“Most fans simply can’t access it in person and generating that exclusivity is the whole point.”

Merchandise big business for Masters

It is part of a wider foothold of control Masters organisers have over their brand. It was revealed last week that Augusta National Inc. had 67 registered or pending trademarks with US authorities. These ranged from obvious naming rights to restaurants and even phrases.

“A Tradition Unlike Any Other”, a description of the Masters coined by CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz in tournament promos in 1986, has since been adopted as a slogan for the golf major and trademarked by Augusta National Inc.

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Even broadcasters are looped into the magic of the Masters, reportedly unable to use phrases such as “fans”, “back nine” and “driving range”. Instead esteemed commentators must use “patrons”, “second nine” and “Tournament Practice Facility”.

“So when something official drops that brings even a small part of Augusta into your home, it becomes more than just a product,” Professor Wilson adds. “You have a chance to buy into the ritual, the history, the feeling of being part of something that’s otherwise out of reach.

“That’s why it sells out and why it transcends normal demand theory. It’s a perfect example of desire wrapped in identity.”

If you’re lucky enough to get a ticket to watch some of that action at Augusta National this weekend, shelling out for sustenance is not a concern; sandwiches are no more than $3 while a beer will set you back around $6. That’s after you’ve forked out thousands on a ticket.

But for the rest of us we can pay over 50 times the price of an Augusta sandwich to be delivered the egg salad in a tub. You’ve got to buy your own bread.

The Masters is as exclusive as sport gets, and the monetisation of that is a marvel.