Burnham backs England bid to host Ryder Cup for first time in three decades

The Ryder Cup could return to England for the first time in 30 years

The Ryder Cup could return to England for the first time in 30 years if a bid backed by £70m, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Team Europe champion Tommy Fleetwood is successful.

Bolton is planning to bid for the 2035 Ryder Cup, in what will be the first edition of the intercontinental golf competition to be staged, if successful, in England since the 2002 edition at The Belfry.

“Culture and sport will be major drivers of our good growth, and that’s why we’re bidding to host the biggest ever Ryder Cup in Bolton in 2035,” said Burnham.

“We’ve had promising conversations with organisers about bringing the tournament to a bespoke, world-class course at Hulton Park. But it will only be possible with the right infrastructure.

“We’re doing our bit to make it happen. We’re committing up to £70m to deliver a transport package to not only help spectators get to the site but deliver major benefits for the people living in the surrounding areas.”

Ryder Cup in England

Hulton Park, which describes itself as a “truly historic estate”, is in line to play host to the new golf course.

Ireland’s Adare Manor will host the next Ryder Cup in 2027, while the 2031 European edition will be staged at the Camiral Golf and Wellness Club in Catalonia.

Hazeltine and the Olympic Club will host Stateside in 2029 and 2033, while Maryland’s Congressional Country Club will stage the 2037.

“As a golfer, a Ryder Cup being in England, first and foremost, would be something special,” said Southport’s Fleetwood. “On top of that, to do it in the North West of England, where I’m from, would be amazing.

“We have so much to offer, the people have a lot to offer, the infrastructure has a lot to offer, and I think it would be something that would be incredible. I’m totally in favour of it and would be happy to support as much as I can.”